SPIELBERG, Austria — Valtteri Bottas won a chaotic season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday while Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton finished fourth after getting a late time penalty.
The race was interrupted three times by a safety car and nine of 20 drivers abandoned, including both Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon — who tried to overtake Hamilton on the outside with 10 laps left, touched wheels and flew off track.
Hamilton was given a five-second time penalty for causing the collision, having earlier been hit with a three-place grid penalty after an incident in Saturday’s qualifying was reviewed by stewards.
Although Bottas started from pole position and Hamilton from fifth, it looked like a straight fight between the two Mercedes drivers as has been the case so often in recent years.
But late drama in Spielberg ensured otherwise and Hamilton’s time penalty meant Charles Leclerc took second place for Ferrari and Lando Norris sent McLaren’s garage into raptures — and threw all social distancing rules out of the window amid the euphoria — with third place.
It was the 20-year-old British driver’s first career podium and his superb final lap was the fastest of an exciting opening race. Norris became the youngest British driver to secure a podium finish and the third youngest ever in Formula One.
SPIELBERG, Austria — Formula One drivers all wore a black T-shirt with “End Racism” written on it before the start of the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, but six of the 20 drivers did not take the knee.
Kimi Raikkonen, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Daniil Kvyat, Antonio Giovinazzi and Carlos Sainz Jr. were those who did not. World champion Lewis Hamilton, the only black driver in F1, wore a T-shirt with Black Lives Matter on the front and End Racism on the back.
HOCKEY
NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols
The NHL and NHL Players’ Association agreed Sunday on protocols to resume the season, a major step toward the return of hockey this summer.
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press there was an agreement on protocols for training camps and games and the sides are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement, which is crucial to the process.
A person with knowledge of the situation said the return-to-play protocols would only go into effect if each side votes to approve the full package of the CBA extension and return-to-play agreement. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because CBA talks are still ongoing.
To complete a return, two-thirds of the league’s board of governors and majorities of the players’ executive committee and full membership must vote in favor.
BASKETBALL
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia has postponed the start of men’s basketball workouts for two weeks after five players and one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, the school announced Sunday.
The workouts were scheduled to start on Monday. The decision was made in consultation with university medical officials. Those testing positive will self-isolate for 14 days. Contract tracing has identified additional people who could have been exposed and they will go into quarantine as well, the statement said. Recent positive virus tests among West Virginia sports teams also include four in football and one in women’s soccer.
The Milwaukee Bucks have closed their practice facility following the team’s Friday round of testing for the coronavirus. Bucks officials confirmed Sunday that they had closed the facility and that they aren’t planning to reopen it before leaving for Florida on Thursday to prepare for the NBA’s resumption of the season at Walt Disney World.
The news of the closing was first reported by ESPN, which said the Bucks closed the facility after receiving results from Friday’s testing.
The Bucks owned an NBA-leading 53-12 record when play was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Their magic number for clinching the Eastern Conference’s top seed in the playoffs is two as they chase their first NBA title since 1971.
Milwaukee is scheduled to resume play July 31 against the Boston Celtics, its first of eight games to close the regular season.
SOCCER
The MLS is Back Tournament match between FC Dallas and the Vancouver Whitecaps set for Thursday has been postponed because of positive tests for the coronavirus.
The group-stage game will be rescheduled, the league said Saturday.
FC Dallas announced earlier this week that six players had tested positive for the virus upon arrival in Florida for the tournament. The entire team was quarantined.
Two Whitecaps players tested positive, forcing the team to remain in Canada, the league said. Additional tests on the players were negative, but the team had to push back travel until Monday.
The MLS is Back Tournament is set to open on Wednesday with a match between Orlando City and expansion Inter Miami.
DÜSSELDORF, Germany — The German men’s soccer league is working with the government on a plan to get fans back into stadiums during the coronavirus pandemic, its CEO says.
Christian Seifert, CEO of the German Football League which runs the top two divisions, told German weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that ideas were being discussed with the government.
“Mass events are de facto ruled out until Oct. 31 unless they have a hygiene concept and it’s possible to track the attendees afterwards,” Seifert said in an interview published Sunday. “We are working on guidelines of that sort and we have some first thoughts which we are exchanging with the Federal Ministry of Health.”