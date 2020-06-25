NEW YORK — The New York City Marathon, the world’s largest marathon, was canceled Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, with organizers and city officials deciding that holding the race on Nov. 1 would be too risky.
New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the prestigious marathon, set to celebrate its 50th anniversary, after coordinating with the mayor’s office and deciding the race posed too many health and safety concerns for runners, volunteers, spectators and others.
“While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021.”
Last year’s marathon included a world record 53,640 finishers.
BASKETBALL
Former Hawkeye McGilmer dies at 74
IOWA CITY — Ben McGilmer, a member of the University of Iowa’s “Six Pack,” died at the age of 74, the university’s athletics department announced Wednesday.
McGilmer and his teammates won the 1970 Big Ten Championship, winning all 14 Big Ten games.
McGilmer’s academic and athletic career came to an abrupt halt when, after his sophomore year, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. During his military service, he played on the undefeated All Army Basketball team.
After completing his tour with the U. S. Army, McGilmer returned to Iowa City to play on one of the greatest teams in Iowa basketball history. As a senior, McGilmer averaged 10.3 points per contest on coach Ralph Miller’s 1970 squad, which won 17 of its last 18 games and went undefeated in Big Ten Conference play. McGilmer averaged 13.5 points as a junior in 1969 and 10.8 points as a sophomore in 1966.
BASEBALL
Hall of Fame to reopen Friday
The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is preparing to reopen on Friday, in accordance with New York state’s phased plan.
The use of face masks for all staff and guests will be required, and free single-use masks will be available at the museum entrance for visitors who do not have one. Capacity will be limited and admission will be based on a timed ticketing process to allow for physical distancing.
Tickets are available for purchase at baseballhall.org on a first-come, first-served basis.
Rockies’ Blackmon tests positive
All-Star outfielder Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies has become the first Major League Baseball player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. A person familiar with Blackmon’s situation confirmed the test result to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because there was no official announcement.
The Denver Post first reported Blackmon’s condition, saying Tuesday that three Rockies players had tested positive for COVID-19.
FOOTBALL
Oklahoma State adds diversity board
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State athletics announced a new diversity council Wednesday amid the fallout from football coach Mike Gundy’s decision to wear a T-shirt promoting a far-right news network.
The school said Jason Kirksey, the university’s chief diversity officer, will chair the new program. The council will include students, athletes and alumni. It will be housed in the university’s Division of Institutional Diversity.
Star running back Chuba Hubbard, who is Black, suggested last week that he may boycott the program after Gundy was photographed wearing a shirt promoting the One America News Network, a cable channel and website that has been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and praised by President Donald Trump.
Redskins oust Marshall from Ring of Fame
The Washington Redskins are removing former owner George Preston Marshall from their Ring of Fame and striking all references to him on their website. A spokesman confirmed the decisions Wednesday, saying Marshall’s name has already been removed from the history wall at the team’s training facility. The spokesman said the Ring of Fame is removing Marshall’s name from its stadium on Wednesday and the process to alter the website is underway.
HOCKEY
Iginla leads 2020 Hall of Fame class
Jarome Iginla headlines the Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2020 after being elected Wednesday in his first year of eligibility. Iginla will be the fourth Black player inducted after Grant Fuhr, women’s hockey pioneer Angela James and Willie O’Ree. Iginla is joined in the 2020 class by winger Marian Hossa, defensemen Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson, Canadian women’s star Kim St. Pierre, and general manager Ken Holland.
SOCCER
MLS sets schedule for return tournament
Major League Soccer will open its World Cup-style return tournament in Florida on July 8 with a doubleheader.
Orlando City will play expansion Inter Miami in the first match, followed by a game between the Chicago Fire and Nashville SC. The games will be the first time the league has been in action since play was shut down on March 12 because of the coronavirus. All games will be played without fans at the sports complex at Walt Disney World.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Northern Colorado axes tennis programs
The University of Northern Colorado will discontinue the men’s and women’s tennis programs as part of a cost-saving effort due to budget shortfalls created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Northern Colorado says it will honor the scholarships of the affected student-athletes who continue their education at the school. In accordance with NCAA transfer rules, the student-athletes are immediately eligible to compete for another school. Northern Colorado said it will support them during the transfer process.