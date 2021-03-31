IOWA CITY — Redshirt sophomore Jack Nunge has notified head coach Fran McCaffery of his intentions to transfer from the University of Iowa and the men’s basketball program.
“After long consideration, I have made the difficult decision to transfer following this semester,” said Nunge. “This has been an incredibly emotional and difficult year for me and my family. I want to transfer to a school closer to home so I can be near my mother and siblings. I have nothing but fond memories of the University of Iowa, my teammates, coaches and fans these past four years. I sincerely appreciate Hawkeye Nation’s overwhelming support during my time in Iowa City. I wish my teammates the best of luck in the future and appreciate everything the University of Iowa has done for me.”
Nearly 12 months after sustaining the first of two season-ending knee injuries, Nunge’s father (Dr. Mark Nunge) passed away unexpectedly at the age of 53 on Nov. 28. Nunge sustained a torn ACL on his right knee on Nov. 24, 2019, versus Cal Poly. He suffered a torn meniscus of the same knee in Iowa’s road game at Michigan on Feb. 25, 2021.
Clark named WBCA Co-Freshman of the Year
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has been named the WBCA Co-Freshman of the Year, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Tuesday. Clark shares the honor with UConn’s Paige Bueckers. Clark is the first women’s basketball student-athlete at Iowa to earn national freshman of the year recognition from any outlet.
In 30 games this season, Clark averaged 26.6 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game. She set the Iowa freshman record with 26.6 points per game (men’s or women’s), recorded the fourth-highest points per game in single season in Iowa history (men’s or women’s), and was the 2020-21 NCAA Division I scoring leader (men’s or women’s). She is the only Division I student-athlete to record 12, 30-point games this season, which is the most by an NCAA Division I freshman since 2000.
Rozier, Hornets get by Wizards
WASHINGTON — Terry Rozier scored 27 points, Gordon Hayward had 26 points and a season-high 11 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 114-104 on Tuesday night.
Charlotte has won four of five after losing Rookie of the Year favorite La Melo Ball to a fractured right wrist.
Washington (17-29) played without NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal for the second straight game due to a bruised right hip.
FOOTBALL
NFL owners approve 17-game regular season, 3 preseason games
The NFL is increasing the regular season to 17 games and reducing the preseason to three games to generate additional revenue for America’s most popular sport.
Team owners on Tuesday approved the 17th game as expected, marking the first time in 43 years the regular season has been increased. It went from 14 to 16 games in 1978.
The Super Bowl now will move back a week to Feb. 13, which places it directly in the middle of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Coincidentally, NBC has the broadcast rights to both.
Each extra NFL game will be an interconference matchup based on where teams finished in the previous season. AFC teams will be hosting the 17th game in 2021.
The NFL also is looking into having “full stadiums in the upcoming season,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said.
Packers keeping TE Lewis, DE Lancaster
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis is staying with the Green Bay Packers.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Tuesday the team has re-signed both Lewis and defensive end Tyler Lancaster.
The 36-year-old Lewis has spent the last three seasons in Green Bay after playing 12 seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected him out of UCLA in the first round of the 2006 draft. Lewis caught 10 passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns while starting 15 games last season.
Lancaster, 26, has made 18 starts over the last three seasons since signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2018. He played 15 games with three starts last season.
Raiders agree to extension with LT Miller
The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a contract extension with left tackle Kolton Miller that will keep him locked up through the 2025 season.
The deal reached Tuesday was announced by Miller’s agents at Octagon Football. The total contract tacks on three additional seasons beyond Miller’s fifth-year option in 2022 and is worth $68.7 million.
49ers sign WR Mohamed Sanu to 1-year deal
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have signed wide receiver Mohamed Sanu for a second stint with the team. The Niners said Tuesday they reached a one-year deal with Sanu. Sanu played three games for San Francisco last season with one catch for nine yards.