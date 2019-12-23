Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists, and the Bucks spoiled Malcolm Brogdon’s return to Milwaukee with a 117-89 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday evening.
Wesley Matthews scored 19 points for NBA-leading Milwaukee, which has won three in a row. Brook Lopez and George Hill each had 17 points.
Brogdon was drafted by Milwaukee and spent his first three seasons with the Bucks before he was acquired by Indiana in a sign-and-trade deal over the summer. He finished with 10 points on 5-of-19 shooting and 10 assists.
Raptors 110, Mavericks 107 — At Toronto: Kyle Lowry had 32 points and 10 assists, Chris Boucher scored a career-high 21 points and Toronto overturned a 30-point deficit to win.
Thunder 118, Clippers 112 — At Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career high with 32 points and Oklahoma City rallied to beat the Clippers.
Celtics 119, Hornets 93 — At Boston: Jayson Tatum had a career-high 39 points and 12 rebounds, Kemba Walker scored 23 points against his former team, and Boston beat Charlotte.