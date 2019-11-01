KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have hired Mike Matheny as manager.
The 49-year-old Matheny was manager of the cross-state St. Louis Cardinals from 2012-18, going 591-474 and becoming the first manager to reach the postseason his first four seasons. The Cardinals reached the World Series in 2013, losing to the Boston Red Sox.
Matheny was fired in July 2018 with the Cardinals 7½ games out of the NL Central race at the time. He was hired last November by the Royals as a special adviser for player development, putting him in place to succeed Royals manager Ned Yost.
Yost announced his retirement last month.
SAN DIEGO — The Padres introduced their new manager and hinted about old uniform colors they’ll wear in 2020. When Jayce Tingler was presented at a news conference on Thursday, he was wearing the club’s classic brown jersey, which is expected to return next season.
The 38-year-old is a first-time big league manager and takes over a team that last had a winning record in 2010. San Diego has not hired a manager with prior big league experience since Jack McKeon in 1988.
BOSTON — New Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is filling out the team’s coaching staff, promoting Dave Bush to pitching coach and Kevin Walker as his assistant. Bloom and manager Alex Cora also named Peter Fatse as assistant hitting coach and hired Rey Fuentes as mental skills coordinator on Thursday.
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees have declined their 2020 option for Edwin Encarnación, making the veteran slugger a free agent. New York announced the move Thursday. Encarnación was due $25 million in 2020, but the Yankees bought out the remaining year of his contract for $5 million.
CHICAGO — The White Sox traded catcher Welington Castillo to the Texas Rangers, who might not exercise an $8 million option for next season and allow him to become a free agent. Texas also got an international signing bonus pool slot worth $250,000 in the deal while sending minor leaguer Jonah McReynolds to the White Sox.
This year’s World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros went seven games but finished as the third-least viewed.
The Series averaged 13.91 million viewers, Nielsen said Thursday, down 1.3% from 14.1 million last year for Boston’s five-game victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The first title in the 51-year history of the Nationals-Montreal Expos franchise averaged an 8.1 rating and 16 share.
The lowest-rated Series remains 2012, when San Francisco’s sweep of Detroit averaged a 7.6 rating and 12.64 million viewers. Philadelphia’s five-game win over Tampa Bay in 2008 averaged 13.19 million.
BASKETBALL
ATLANTA — Kendrick Nunn scored a career-high 28 points to add to his record-setting start and Miami beat Atlanta, 106-97, on Thursday night, giving the Heat two wins over the Hawks in three days.
Nunn’s 112 points are the highest total through the first five games for any undrafted player in NBA history.
SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry broke his left hand in a 121-110 loss to Phoenix on Wednesday night and it remained unclear a day later how long he might be sidelined, while Splash Brother Klay Thompson could miss the entire season recovering from July 2 surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee that he hurt in a Game 6 loss in the NBA Finals that gave Toronto its first title. Curry underwent a CT scan Thursday but the team said it would have specialists evaluate the results before providing an update on his status.
BALTIMORE— The second sister of New York Knicks player Reggie Bullock was shot and killed in Baltimore, five years after his first sister was stabbed to death in the city.
News sources report Baltimore police say a civilian brought 22-year-old Keiosha Moore to Sinai Hospital just before 8 p.m. Monday with gunshot wounds to her chest. She died at the hospital.
FOOTBALL
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams revealed a cancer diagnosis that played a part in his lengthy holdout and distrust of the team’s medical staff and the organization.
Williams on Thursday said he told the team of the medical issue six years ago, and the growth on his head grew substantially over time. The 31-year-old said he had a tumor removed from his skull and needs to get checked out every six months to make sure he’s OK.
The seven-time Pro Bowl selection had multiple surgeries during the offseason related to the tumor’s removal and remained away from the team during that time. Williams said it got pretty serious and he was “told some scary things” by doctors that changed his outlook on life.
GOLF
SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Scottie Scheffler closed with a bogey for a 9-under 62 and a one-stroke lead Thursday after the first round of the PGA Tour’s inaugural Bermuda Championship. Scheffler played his opening nine at Port Royal Golf Club in 6-under 29, making an eagle on the par-5 17th. Wes Roach was second.
SHANGHAI — Li Haotong gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about Thursday with an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead in the HSBC Champions. He finished his round with an 8-foot par save to lead Victor Perez of France.
Defending champion Xander Schauffele turned a birdie chance into a three-putt bogey late in his round and had to settle for a 66, joining a group that included Adam Scott and Sungjae Im. Rory McIlroy opened with a 67.