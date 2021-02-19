PHILADELPHIA — The wait is over, but the questions and repercussions will echo for quite some time.
The Eagles are trading quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round draft pick this year and a conditional second-round pick in 2022, a league source confirmed reports from ESPN and the NFL Network Thursday.
This is far less than general manager Howie Roseman sought when he started entertaining offers, weeks after comparing being without Wentz to losing “the fingers on your hand.”
Roseman initially asked for a haul like what the Lions got from the Rams for quarterback Matt Stafford — two first-round picks, a third-rounder and QB Jared Goff. Those aspirations were widely ridiculed, given Wentz’s horrific performance in 2020 and reports that he resisted attempts to fix his flaws.
The team incurs a $33.8 million dead salary cap charge for 2021 but will face no further obligation, brightening the 2022 cap picture considerably.
The Eagles were left to take the Colts’ offer when Wentz would not agree to go to Chicago, which might have offered a little more, league sources said.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Ivy League cancels spring seasons again
NEW YORK — For the second straight year the Ivy League will not hold a spring sports conference season, the school presidents announced Thursday.
The Ivy League presidents wrote in a joint statement that they decided to cancel the spring sports seasons to be consistent with the schools’ measures to protect everyone on campus.
While there won’t be any league competitions or championships, the presidents would allow the eight schools to participate in local non-conference games that are within 40 miles if the coronavirus pandemic greatly improves.
BASKETBALL
Powell, Siakam lead Raptors past Bucks
MILWAUKEE — Normal Powell scored 29 points, and Pascal Siaham added 27 on Thursday night to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 110-96 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds — 11 defensive — to lead Milwaukee.
NBA All-Star Game, slam dunk on March 7
LOS ANGELES — Despite objections from some of its biggest stars, including the Lakers’ LeBron James, the NBA will hold an All-Star Game this season, officially announcing Thursday that it will be March 7 in Atlanta.
The NBA along with the NBPA, the union that represents its players, will commit more than $2.5 million to historically Black colleges and universities and to causes advancing equity for and access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
BASEBALL
Rosenthal reaches $11M deal with A’s
OAKLAND, Calif. — Experienced closer Trevor Rosenthal reached agreement on an $11 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. Oakland also reached a $2.25 million, one-year contract with first baseman and designated hitter Mitch Moreland pending a physical.
Brewers sign Boxberger to minor league deal
MILWAUKEE — Former All-Star reliever Brad Boxberger has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that includes an invitation to major league camp.
Boxberger, 32, went 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 23 appearances for the Miami Marlins last season. The right-hander made the AL All-Star team in 2015, when he went 4-10 with a 3.71 ERA and an AL-leading 41 saves for the Tampa Bay Rays.
Former Twins 2B Dozier retires
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minnesota second baseman Brian Dozier has retired after nine years in the major leagues and 167 career home runs, the Twins announced on Thursday.
Dozier played his first seven seasons for the Twins, who traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers right before the deadline in 2018. He hit 20 homers and won the World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019.
Lew Krausse, who pitched 12 years in the major leagues and started the first game in Milwaukee Brewers history, has died. He was 77. Chad Krausse, Lew’s youngest son, said his father died Tuesday of complications from cancer while in hospice care in Kansas City.
TENNIS
Djokovic to finals, Osaka tops Serena
MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic reached the Australian Open final for the ninth time by beating No. 114-ranked Aslan Karatsev, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. The top-ranked Djokovic is 8-0 in his previous trips to the final at Melbourne Park. He is unbeaten in all nine of his semifinals in Australia.
Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka stopped Serena Williams’ latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title in the Australian Open semifinals. Osaka reached her fourth major final by beating Williams, 6-3, 6-4.