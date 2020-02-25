Josh Phegley became the third Chicago Cubs catcher to homer when he belted a three-run shot in his first at-bat, and the Cubs held off the Seattle Mariners, 16-12, on Monday in Peoria, Ariz.
Willson Contreras homered in the opener and Victor Caratini followed with a home run in Sunday’s game.
Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs on Monday. Adbert Alzolay struck out the side in his one-inning start, but also walked one and allowed two earned runs on three hits.
Brewers (ss) 2, Angels 1 — At Phoenix: The favorite to draw the opening day start, Brandon Woodruff walked a batter in his one-inning start as Milwaukee beat Los Angeles. Angel Perdomo struck out two in his one inning of relief. Chad Spanberger, a sixth-round pick by the Rockies in 2017, homered.
Brewers (ss) 12, Athletics 1 — At Mesa, Ariz.: Orlando Arcia hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs Milwaukee in a win over Oakland. Keon Broxton doubled and Lucas Erceg homered and singled.
Dodgers 2, White Sox 2 (9 innings) — At Phoenix: Yermin Mercedes, Chicago’s Triple-A catcher, belted a tape-measure home run to left and Matt Skole hit an RBI double in the ninth to tie the game against Los Angeles. Non-roster invitees Alex McRae and Adalberto Mejia each worked two scoreless innings for the White Sox.
Marlins 6, Cardinals 3 — At Jupiter, Fla.: St. Louis starter John Gant worked two hitless innings, as did Ryan Helsley, in a loss to Miami. Junior Fernández and Zack Thompson, the Cardinals’ No. 1 draft pick last year, each worked an inning as St. Louis held the Marlins hitless through six innings.
Twins 3, Red Sox (ss) 2 — At Fort Myers, Fla.: Kenta Maeda made his first appearance in a Minnesota uniform, pitching two innings and allowing a leadoff home run to Andrew Benintendi. Maeda was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Feb. 10. Nelson Cruz made his spring training debut, hitting a two-run homer.