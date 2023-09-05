NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
Kyle Larson celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday night at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C.

 Matt Kelley The Associated Press

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Another NASCAR playoff and another show of strength from Hendrick Motorsports.

A week after drivers Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman missed out on the 16-team playoffs, the powerhouse organization made a formidable statement about their championship chances with Kyle Larson’s win in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday night.

