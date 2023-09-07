Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers is among three athletes from his school and two from Iowa who have pleaded guilty to underage gambling.
The five were among more than a dozen athletes from the two schools who faced criminal charges in connection to a state investigation into illegal sports wagering. All originally were charged with tampering with records, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
The reduced charge carries a $650 fine, and the plea agreement reached Tuesday closes legal proceedings against the five.
Also taking the plea were former Cyclones offensive lineman Dodge Sauser, current Iowa State offensive lineman Jacob Remsburg, former Iowa kicker Aaron Blom and former Iowa baseball player Gehrig Christensen.
“The original records tampering charge against these young men never fit this case, either legally or factually,” attorney Mark Weinhardt, who represented the Iowa State athletes, said in a statement. “Hunter, Jake and Dodge are not and never were guilty of that charge. The charge has nothing to do with gambling. Other than the fact that Hunter, Jake and Dodge placed some bets before they turned 21, nothing about those bets is a crime under Iowa law.”
49ers sign Bosa to a record extension
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Nick Bosa’s lengthy contract holdout ended four days before the start of the season for the San Francisco 49ers when he agreed to a contract extension that will make him the NFL’s richest defensive player ever.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that the two sides agreed to the contract and that Bosa is on his way to the team facility. Now Shanahan is glad he can stop thinking about what it would be like for the Niners to open their season without their best defensive player.
Saints QB Haener suspended 6 games
METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Saints rookie reserve quarterback Jake Haener has been suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers, a league spokesman said Wednesday.
Despite showing promise during the preseason, Haener was not expected to play this season. The Saints’ starting quarterback is veteran Derek Carr and his backup is veteran Jameis Winston.
Rams’ Cupp, Bennett to miss opener
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and backup quarterback Stetson Bennett will miss the season opener in Seattle on Sunday because of injuries.
Coach Sean McVay said the Rams are considering whether to put Kupp on injured reserve for at least four weeks. The Super Bowl 56 MVP injured his hamstring during training camp in early August, and he had a setback last week. Bennett has a right shoulder injury that will delay his potential NFL debut.
Nassib, 1st active gay player in NFL, retires
Edge rusher Carl Nassib, the NFL’s first openly gay player to play in a regular-season game, announced his retirement on Wednesday.
Nassib came out in 2021 while with the Las Vegas Raiders. He spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 30-year-old Nassib, a third-round pick by the Browns in 2016, had 25 1/2 sacks in seven seasons with Cleveland, Las Vegas and two stints in Tampa Bay
BASEBALL
MLB places Urías on administrative leave
LOS ANGELES — Julio Urías was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball on Wednesday, three days after the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
The leave was imposed under baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015 and can be the first step toward a suspension. Players are paid but cannot play while on leave.
Braves’ Soroka suffers another setback
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves placed pitcher Michael Soroka on the 15-day injured list Wednesday in another potentially devasting setback for the former All-Star whose once-promising career was sidetracked by a pair of major leg injuries.
Soroka, who has pitched most of the season at Gwinnett, started the series opener against the Cardinals but lasted just three innings. He allowed five runs and four hits, including two homers, and complained of numbness in his fingers.
Pirates’ McCutchen done for season
PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen’s feel-good homecoming season is over.
The Pittsburgh Pirates placed the designated hitter on the 10-day injured list Wednesday after he partially tore his left Achilles tendon while legging out a double in a victory over Milwaukee on Monday night. The 36-year-old initially said he was “fine” with what the club initially called “tightness” in his lower left leg. Further examination by the Pirates medical staff revealed the tear.