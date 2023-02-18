A capsule look at today’s regional games:
Iowa State (17-8, 8-5 Big 12) at Kansas State (19-7, 7-6 Big 12)
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Bottom line: The Wildcats are 13-1 in home games. Kansas State has a 3-1 record in one-possession games. The Cyclones have gone 8-5 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is 3-3 in one-possession games.
Top performers: Markquis Nowell is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16.8 points, 7.6 assists and 2.3 steals. Keyontae Johnson is averaging 17.4 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games for Kansas State … Jaren Holmes is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.
Rutgers (16-10, 8-7 Big Ten) at Wisconsin (15-10, 7-8 Big Ten)
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: BTN
Bottom line: The Badgers have gone 8-4 in home games. Wisconsin is fifth in the Big Ten shooting 36.1% from deep, led by Jahcobi Neath shooting 50.0% from 3-point range. The Scarlet Knights have gone 8-7 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 15.4 assists per game led by Paul Mulcahy averaging 5.1.
Top performers: Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Badgers. Connor Essegian is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Wisconsin … Clifford Omoruyi is shooting 50.9% and averaging 13.5 points for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rutgers.
Illinois (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) at Indiana (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten)
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN
Bottom line: The Hoosiers have gone 13-1 in home games. Indiana is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Fighting Illini have gone 8-6 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game.
Top performers: Trayce Jackson-Davis is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Miller Kopp is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana … Terrence Shannon Jr. is shooting 43.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the Fighting Illini. Matthew Mayer is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.
Northern Iowa (12-15, 8-9 MVC) at Missouri State (14-13, 10-7 MVC)
Time: 3 p.m.
TV: ESPN3
Bottom line: Missouri State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Bears play Northern Iowa. The Bears have gone 9-3 at home. Missouri State ranks third in the MVC in rebounding with 32.5 rebounds. Jonathan Mogbo leads the Bears with 7.2 boards. The Panthers are 8-9 in conference matchups. Northern Iowa ranks seventh in the MVC with 29.8 rebounds per game led by Tytan Anderson averaging 8.9.
Top performers: Mogbo is averaging eight points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bears. Donovan Clay is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State … Bowen Born is averaging 17.9 points for the Panthers. Anderson is averaging 12.3 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.
