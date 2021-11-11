LAS VEGAS — Attorneys for former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III launched a bid Wednesday to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors charging him with driving under the influence in a fiery crash that killed a Las Vegas woman and cost Ruggs his spot on the team.
Ruggs didn’t appear in person in court as a prosecutor filed additional felony charges of DUI causing substantial injury and misdemeanor possession of a gun while under the influence that could mean additional prison time if the 22-year-old former first-round draft pick is convicted.
Outside court, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Ruggs would serve at least a mandatory two years behind bars and could get more than 50 years if he’s found guilty of DUI causing death or substantial injury and felony reckless driving.
Ruggs is accused of driving 156 mph (251 kph) with a blood-alcohol level of 0.16% — twice the legal limit in Nevada — before his Chevrolet Corvette slammed into the rear of Tina Tintor’s vehicle before dawn on Nov. 2.
LINCOLN, Neb. — Scott Frost said Wednesday he had no problem taking a pay cut and firing four offensive assistants who also are friends if those moves give him more time to turn Nebraska into a winning program again.
Frost, 15-27 in four years and 3-7 this season, met with reporters for the first time since athletic director Trev Alberts announced the coach would return for a fifth season under a restructured contract.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Clyde Emrich, an Olympic weightlifter who became the NFL’s first strength and conditioning coach when the Chicago Bears hired him 50 years ago, has died. He was 90. The Bears announced his death Wednesday. They did not give a cause. Emrich worked in some capacity under every Bears coach from George Halas to Matt Nagy and was known as “The Legend” around team headquarters.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to be placed on injured reserve with a right shoulder injury, coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday.
He will likely miss the next four to six weeks, Rhule said. A player must miss at least three weeks if they’re placed on IR.
Darnold first suffered a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of the Panthers’ Week 8 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena and Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India were named rookies of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay.
Arozarena won the American League award Wednesday after batting .274 with 20 home runs and 69 RBIs for the AL East champions this season. He also had 20 stolen bases, 32 doubles, 94 runs and an .815 OPS. India took the NL honor after hitting .269 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs. He had 98 runs, 34 doubles, 12 steals and an .835 OPS.
CARLSBAD, Calif. — Chicago’s Liam Hendriks earned his second straight Mariano Rivera Award as the American League Reliever of the Year on Wednesday, and Milwaukee’s Josh Hader won his third Trevor Hoffman Award as the National League Reliever of the Year.
Hendriks had an 8-3 record and 38 saves in 44 chances with a 2.54 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 71 innings during his first season with the White Sox. Hader was 4-2 with a career-best 1.23 ERA and 34 saves in 35 chances. He also won in 2018 and ‘19. He struck out 102 in 58 2/3 innings.
BASKETBALL
HARTFORD, Conn. — UConn women’s basketball sensation Paige Bueckers has made her first splash into name, image and likeness partnerships, and it was a big one.
Bueckers, the reigning national player of the year, has signed a multiyear partnership with StockX, a footwear and apparel marketplace, where she’ll serve as a brand ambassador, the company announced Wednesday.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel is expected to miss two weeks with a left shoulder injury.
Hagel got hurt in the third period of Sunday night’s 2-1 overtime victory against Nashville. The 23-year-old Hagel has four goals and two assists in 13 games this season. He agreed to a three-year contract in August that has an average annual value of $1.5 million.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray resigned a day after he was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into his workplace conduct.
Murray plans to enter a treatment program for alcohol abuse, the team and Murray said in a statement Wednesday.