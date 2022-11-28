APTOPIX WCup Croatia Canada Soccer
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Canada, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

 Aijaz Rahi

A bit of trash talk meant to inspire Canada instead motivated Croatia.

Canada coach John Herdman had tried to boost his team following a loss to Belgium to open the team’s first World Cup appearance in 36 years — using colorful language that Croatia took exception to.

