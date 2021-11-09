Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 29 points and No. 3 Kansas beat Michigan State, 87-74, on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on the opening night of college basketball.
Remy Martin added 15 points and David McCormack had 10 for the Jayhawks, who returned four starters from last season’s squad that lost to USC in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
A.J. Hoggard scored 17 points and Julius Marble added 13 for the Spartans, who received the most votes outside the Top 25 in the preseason poll.
No. 4 Villanova 91, Mount St. Mary’s 51 — At Villanova, Pa.: Collin Gillespie scored 13 points in his first game since suffering a torn MCL in his left knee to help Villanova beat Mount St. Mary’s.
No. 7 Purdue 96, Bellarmine 67 — At West Lafayette, Ind.: Sasha Stefanovic made 5 of 6 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead Purdue past Bellarmine.
No. 12 Memphis 89, Tennessee Tech 65 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Emoni Bates scored 17 points in his collegiate debut and Memphis beat Tennessee Tech.
No. 13 Oregon 83, Texas Southern 66 — At Eugene, Ore.: Will Richardson scored 20 points and Oregon opened the season with a victory over Texas Southern.
No. 15 Houston 83, Hofstra 75 (OT) — At Houston: Marcus Sasser scored 25 points, Taze Moore added 12 and Houston rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half to defeat Hofstra in overtime.
No. 16 Arkansas 74, Mercer 61 — At Fayetteville, Ark.: JD Notae scored 30 points for Arkansas, which rallied to beat Mercer.
No. 17 Ohio State 67, Akron 66 — At Columbus, Ohio: Zed Key hit a layup with less than a second left to give Ohio State a win over Akron.
No. 18 Tennessee 90, Tennessee-Martin 62 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 20 points, leading Tennessee over Tennessee-Martin.
No. 19 North Carolina 83, Loyola of Maryland 67 — At Chapel Hill, N.C.: Caleb Love scored 22 points and North Carolina led the whole way in Hubert Davis’ coaching debut, beating Loyola of Maryland.
No. 21 Maryland 83, Quinnipiac 69 — At College Park, Md.: Eric Ayala scored 13 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career, and Maryland beat Quinnipiac.
No. 22 Auburn 77, Morehead State 54 — At Auburn, Ala.: Wendell Green Jr. scored 19 points and fellow transfer K.D. Johnson added 12 points off the bench as Auburn led Morehead State wire to wire.
No. 23 St. Bonaventure 75, Siena 47 — At St. Bonaventure, N.Y.: Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes scored 17 points apiece and St. Bonaventure beat Siena.
No. 24 Connecticut 99, Central Connecticut 48 — At Storrs, Conn.: Adama Sanogo scored 20 points and UConn opened the season with a rout of Central Connecticut.
Drake 87, Coe 61 — At Des Moines: Tremell Murphy and Tucker Devries scored 14 points apiece as Drake routed Coe in its season opener.
Former Dubuque Wahlert standout Cael Schmitt scored 13 points for the Kohawks.