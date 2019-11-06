LeBron James had 30 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his third consecutive triple-double, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls, 118-112, in Chicago on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.
Los Angeles trailed by 19 before shutting down Chicago in the fourth quarter during the finale of a three-game trip. While James turned in another brilliant performance, he was on the bench for most of a 16-0 run to begin the final period.
Kyle Kuzma, Quinn Cook and Dwight Howard sparked the Lakers’ comeback. Kuzma scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth, and Howard had a key block on Coby White during the big spurt. Cook made a 3-pointer to give Los Angeles a 94-93 lead with 8:53 remaining.
Cook finished with 17 points, and Anthony Davis had 15 points and seven rebounds.
Chicago lost for the fifth time in six games. Zach LaVine scored 26 points, and White and Otto Porter Jr. each finished with 18.
Celtics 119, Cavaliers 113 — At Cleveland: Gordon Hayward tied a career high with 39 points, making all 16 of his 2-point attempts, and Boston won its fifth straight game by holding off Cleveland.
Hornets 122, Pacers 120 (OT) — At Charlotte, N.C.: Devonte Graham scored a career-high 35 points, Bismack Biyombo provided a huge spark off the bench late and Charlotte battled back from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Indiana in overtime.
Hawks 108, Spurs 100 — At Atlanta: Trae Young scored 28 of his 29 points in the second half, Jabari Parker added 19 points and Atlanta moved past the suspension of John Collins to snap a three-game losing streak with a victory over San Antonio.
Thunder 102, Magic 94 — At Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points, Chris Paul added 20 points and six assists as Oklahoma City beat Orlando.