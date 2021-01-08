News in your town

Lasorda, fiery Hall of Fame Dodgers manager, dies at 93

No. 8 Wisconsin outlasts Indiana 80-73 in double overtime

NFL: Rodgers feeling strong as surging Packers head into playoffs

NBA roundup: Nets, without Irving and Durant, beat NBA-leading 76ers

'Too good of an opportunity to pass up:' Cascade native heading to Japan to pitch

USHL: Fighting Saints take winning streak to Youngstown

Garza scores 24 to help No. 5 Iowa coast past Maryland

'Too good of an opportunity to pass up:' Cascade native heading to Japan to pitch

TH Athlete of Week: Hempstead's Holesinger among fastest in state

Local college roundup: Haase becomes Clarke's all-time scoring leader