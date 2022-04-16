An independent investigation commissioned by the NHL Players’ Association found that executive director Don Fehr and others were not responsible for wrongdoing when they failed to act on a report that a Chicago Blackhawks player had been sexually assaulted by a staff member in 2010.
A law firm hired to look into the Fehr and the union’s actions in 2010 and 2011 concluded miscommunication and misunderstanding were behind the lack of action after Kyle Beach reported being assaulted by video coach Brad Aldrich.
“Ultimately, the failure to act on Beach’s reports stems from a failure of communication,” the firm Cozen O’Connor wrote in a 20-page report released by the NHLPA on Friday. “We cannot identify any individual wrongdoing or institutional failures of policy or procedure by either Fehr, NHLPA personnel, or the (NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program) concerning the handling of Beach’s reports.”
The NHLPA executive board was shown the report last week. Players voted in favor of making it public.
FOOTBALL
Joseph in SUV from which man was shot
DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was riding in a sport utility vehicle from which a man was fatally shot about two months ago, Joseph’s attorney said Friday.
Cameron Ray, 20, was shot about 2 a.m. March 18 outside a nightclub in the Lower Greenville entertainment district of Old East Dallas, according to a Dallas police statement.
A newly released surveillance video showed two groups, one of which Ray was part of, engaged in a brief altercation outside the nightspot. The video shows a black SUV drive by Ray’s group, and shots were fired from at least one of its windows, wounding Ray. He died a short time later at a nearby hospital.
Colts solidify secondary by signing Gilmore
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts waited patiently to make a splash in free agency.
Now they’re creating some major ripples.
On Friday, they solidified their secondary by signing 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore to a two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract with the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback had not been announced.
GOLF
Cantlay takes RBC Heritage lead into weekend
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay birdied the final four holes Friday for a 4-under 67 and take a two-stroke lead over Robert Streb halfway through the RBC Heritage.
After dropping back with bogeys on the 11th and 14th holes, Cantlay turned it around on the most difficult stretch at Harbour Town Golf Links with the late birdie run in strong wind swirling off Calibogue Sound. He had a 9-under 133 total.
BASKETBALL
Steph Curry probable for Game 1 vs. Nuggets
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry remains on track to play tonight when the Warriors host the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals at Chase Center, coach Steve Kerr said.
Curry has not played since March 16 as he missed the last 12 games of the regular season recovering from a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot.
“Things have gone really well, so we’re expecting him to play,” Kerr said Friday. “We’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow, but coming off the absence and the injury. The only thing I’ll say is he’s not playing 38 minutes.”
Bulls assistants test positive for COVID-19
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls will be without two assistant coaches for at least their playoff opener against the Milwaukee Bucks after Chris Fleming and Damian Cotter tested positive for COVID-19, coach Billy Donovan said.
Donovan said the team found out Friday morning that Fleming — Chicago’s lead assistant — and Cotter tested positive. He said they were experiencing mild symptoms and will not travel to Milwaukee for Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday.
SPORTS MEDIA
ESPN’s Vitale rings bell, declared cancer free
Dick Vitale smiled. “Hey, ring that bell baby,” he said. “Ring that bell.”
This time, Vitale wasn’t calling a big dunk or a clutch play by another college basketball star. It was his own victory, his own Big Dance in April.
The famed college basketball figure, a former coach and longtime broadcaster for ESPN, is celebrating after finishing chemotherapy at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida. He tweeted Thursday that he was cancer-free, and posted a video of himself ringing the bell in excitement.