Nuggets Lakers Basketball
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic holds the series MVP trophy after Game 4 of the NBA’s Western Conference Final series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. The Nuggets swept the series.

 Ashley Landis

DENVER — It took 3,787 regular-season games and 29 trips to the playoffs, countless ripoffs of rainbow uniforms and even more ‘yeah, buts’ than any city should have to stomach. Finally, 47 seasons into an entertaining, often frustrating and almost always overlooked journey in the NBA, Denver is at the center of the basketball world.

The Nuggets — yes, those sometimes-lovable and often-forgettable Nuggets — are in the NBA Finals.

