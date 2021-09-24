The Pirates improved to 18-0 on the season with a 25-14, 25-10 home victory over Scales Mound.
Only two teams have been able to extend Galena to three sets so far, and Thursday’s win marked the Pirates’ 11th consecutive straight-set triumph.
Maggie Furlong downed 11 kills, Avery Engle 10 digs, and Julia Townsend 24 assists to lead Galena.
Lisbon 3, Bellevue Marquette 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Class 1A No.4-ranked Lisbon was too much for the Mohawks, as it won in three sets, 25-9, 25-12, 25-15. Megan Kremer had 10 kills and Elise Kilburg 10 digs and 14 assists for Marquette.
Shullsburg, 3, Cassville 0 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Camden Russell and Taylor Russell smashed 12 kills apiece, Kennedy Allendorf added 22 digs, and Evvie Ennis dished out 35 assists, as Shullsburg won in straight sets, 25-21, 25-18, 25-15.
Cuba City 3, Riverdale 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: The Cubans have now won seven of eight matches with the straight-set victory, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18. Hailey Stich had 13 kills, and Ella McKinley contributed 26 assists.
East Dubuque 2, Warren 1 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: The Warriors dropped the opening set, but rallied to win the next two to earn the victory, 16-25, 25-18, 25-23. Anna Berryman had 12 kills and 11 digs for East Dubuque.
River Ridge (Ill.) 2, West Carroll 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Wildcats notched their third victory of the season with a two-set victory, 25-14, 27-25. Addison Albrecht led River Ridge with 10 kills.
Stockton 2, Milledgeville 1 — At Milledgeville, Ill.: Stockton (12-6) needed three sets, but won its fifth straight match, 25-22, 15-25, 25-17. Kenze Haas led the Blackhawks with 15 kills, Vanessa Ernst added 15 digs, and Kacy Wright had 12 assists.
MEN’S SOCCER
UW-Whitewater 3, Loras 2 (2OT) — At Rock Bowl: Loras (5-2-1) got two first-half goals from Tigrio Huerta, but Whitewater netted the game-winner in the 104th minute of double overtime on Wednesday night.