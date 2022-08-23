MINNEAPOLIS — After another inconsistent preseason performance, the Minnesota Vikings added another quarterback to the competition to be the backup to Kirk Cousins.
Minnesota acquired backup quarterback Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick.
The Vikings announced the deal Monday and said it will be finalized as soon as Mullens passes a physical. The Raiders will get the 2024 pick only if Mullens is on the active roster for at least one game this season.
Mullens will compete with second-year player Kellen Mond and veteran Sean Mannion, who both struggled to move the ball much against San Francisco in Saturday’s second preseason game.
Mond and Mannion have split time this preseason with Cousins sitting out. Mond, the team’s third-round pick in 2021, threw two TD passes in the Vikings’ exhibition opener against Las Vegas but had two interceptions against San Francisco.
Panthers tab Mayfield to start Week 1
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Baker Mayfield will start the Carolina Panthers’ Sept. 11 regular-season opener against his former team, the Cleveland Browns.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule made the announcement on the team’s website Monday.
Mayfield, acquired in a trade with the Browns earlier this offseason, beat out incumbent starter Sam Darnold for the job. The news was expected as Mayfield had outperformed Darnold during most of training camp.
Giants’ 1st-round pick sprains MCL
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux sprained the MCL in his right knee in the preseason victory over the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.
Coach Brian Daboll said Monday that No. 5 overall pick in the draft was being listed as day to day and he hopes to have him back on the field as soon as possible.
It’s too early to say whether Thibodeaux will be ready for the season opener on Sept. 11 in Tennessee against the Titans.
Alabama lands 4 on AP All-America 1st team
Alabama stars Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. are among four players from the top-ranked Crimson Tide selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team.
Joining Young, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, and Anderson, the star pass rusher, were Alabama defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks as first-team selections.
The AP preseason All-America team presented by Regions Bank was selected by a panel of Top 25 poll voters and released Monday.
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell and defensive back Riley Moss, and Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV were also first-team selections. Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen and linebacker Nick Herbig landed on the second team.
2 Indiana State players killed in crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Two freshman members of the Indiana State University football team were among the three students who were killed in a weekend crash, officials said Monday.
Two other football team members who were injured in the crash were out of intensive care but remained hospitalized in serious condition, the university said in a statement.
BASEBALL
Cubs pitcher Hendricks to miss rest of season
CHICAGO — Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks will not return this season after he was hampered by shoulder trouble for much of the year. Hendricks finishes with a 4-6 record and a career-high 4.80 ERA in 16 starts.
Hendricks got 12 days off between starts in early June because of shoulder fatigue. He returned June 14 against San Diego, but he left a July 5 start at Milwaukee after just three innings.
The 32-year-old Hendricks said he was first diagnosed with tendinitis. But another MRI after the start against the Brewers showed a capsular tear.
Brewers place Ashby on injured list
LOS ANGELES — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby went on the injured list Monday with left shoulder inflammation and will miss his scheduled start against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Manager Craig Counsell said Ashby played catch Sunday and “didn’t feel good.” The left-hander went back to Milwaukee to see a doctor but did not have a MRI.
Dodgers, Muncy agree to extension
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers and two-time All-Star Max Muncy agreed Monday on a $13.5 million, one-year contract for 2023. The deal includes a $10 million club option for 2024 with no buyout.
Mets delay deGrom’s next start
NEW YORK — Mets star Jacob DeGrom had an issue while warming up before his last start and was pushed back from a Subway Series outing against the Yankees.
Taijuan Walker will follow Max Scherzer in the rotation and start tonight’s finale of the two-game series at Yankee Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.