SUNRISE, Fla. — Joel Quenneville resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday, two days after the second-winningest coach in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player in 2010 of being sexually assaulted by another coach.
The announcement was made shortly after Quenneville met with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in New York to discuss his role in what happened in Chicago during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs, when a player named Kyle Beach said he was sexually assaulted by then-Blackhawks assistant Brad Aldrich.
“Joel made the decision to resign and the Florida Panthers accepted that resignation,” Panthers President Matthew Caldwell said.
An investigation released Tuesday said Quenneville — who coached Chicago at that time — and others in the Blackhawks organization did not prioritize addressing Beach’s allegations, presumably because they did not want to take away from the team’s push toward a championship.
Quenneville has said he was unaware of the allegations until this summer, a stance he reiterated as recently as Wednesday morning. Beach, in an interview that aired Wednesday evening on TSN, said there was “absolutely no way” the then-Blackhawks coach could deny knowing about the allegations.
At 7-0-0, the Panthers are off to their best start in the franchise’s 28-year history, looking very much like the Stanley Cup contender that Quenneville was hired in 2019 to build.
BASEBALL
Source: Padres hire A’s Melvin as manager
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have hired Bob Melvin away from the Oakland Athletics to be their new manager, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.
The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the hiring hadn’t been formally announced. The 60-year-old Melvin will receive a three-year contract, the person said.
Melvin replaces Jayce Tingler, who was fired Oct. 6 after a second-half collapse dropped the Padres from a solid grip on the NL’s second wild card spot to finishing with a losing record for the 10th time in 11 seasons.
World Series Game 2 viewers up 13%
ATLANTA — Houston’s 7-2 win over Atlanta in World Series Game 2 drew 10,539,000 viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox streaming apps.
The game was seen by an average of 10,280,000 on Fox, up 13% from 9,105,000 for Tampa Bay’s 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second game last year, which set a record low for the World Series.
Wednesday’s game drew 186,741 streams, Fox said.
Feds: Hacker tried to extort MLB
NEW YORK — A Minnesota man was charged Thursday with trying to extort $150,000 from the MLB as he illegally streamed copyrighted content from major professional sports leagues online.
Joshua Streit, 30, of St. Louis Park, Minn., was charged in a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court with extortion, accessing a protected computer to commit fraud for personal gain, wire fraud and illicit digital transmission.
Federal authorities said Streit hacked into the computer systems of the MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL to stream copyrighted live games before trying to extort $150,000 from the MLB with threats to publicize alleged vulnerabilities in MLB’s internet infrastructure.
TENNIS
U.S. qualifier Tiafoe upsets Tsitsipas
VIENNA — American qualifier Frances Tiafoe rallied to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, at the Erste Bank Open Thursday for his second win in four months over the top-seeded Greek. Tiafoe upset Tsitsipas in straight sets in the opening round at Wimbledon in June, but failed to win a set when the pair met again at the Tokyo Olympics the following month.
BASKETBALL
Ferry, GM of Bullets’ title team in 1978, dies
WASHINGTON — Bob Ferry, a two-time NBA executive of the year who was general manager for the Washington Bullets when they won their only championship in 1978, has died. He was 84. Ferry became the team’s GM in 1973 and held that position until 1990. Washington reached the 1975 NBA Finals, losing to Golden State, then won it all three years later by beating Seattle.
FOOTBALL
Browns QB Mayfield practices again
BEREA, Ohio — Baker Mayfield strapped on his shoulder pads Thursday. It’s too early to know if he’ll be able to do it again on Sunday. The Browns’ starting quarterback practiced for the second straight day — and tested his injured shoulder while wearing pads and a new stabilizing harness — as he tries to get ready to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers.