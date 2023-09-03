CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds left-hander Brandon Williamson tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his scheduled start on Sunday. He is the fourth Reds pitcher to test positive this week, further jeopardizing the team’s postseason chances.
Starter Hunter Greene was placed on the COVID-19 injured list following his 4-1 win at San Francisco on Aug. 30. Right-handed relievers Fernando Cruz and Ben Lively were placed on the list between games of Friday’s doubleheader against the Cubs.
Manager David Bell said a couple of support staff members have tested positive as well.
“When I say they’re out, they’re out,” Bell said. “They’re feeling bad.”
The Reds recalled right-handers Brett Kennedy and Lyon Richardson and added right-hander Carson Spiers as a substitute player. The return of right-hander Tejay Antone, who missed the 2022 season and most of this year following multiple Tommy John surgeries, will also add to the Reds’ bullpen depth.
The Reds entered Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs just one game back of an NL wild-card spot, and they are taking no chances. They have reinstated some of the protocols that were in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re taking some precautions, for sure,” Bell said. “Not letting anyone in the clubhouse. We’ve asked anyone who’s absolutely not necessary to not be in there.”
Diamondbacks minor-leaguer suspended
NEW YORK — Arizona minor league pitcher Jose Cabrera was suspended for 80 games Saturday under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone.
The 21-year-old right-hander, who is in his third season in the Diamondbacks organization, was 4-9 with a 5.28 ERA in 23 starts this season for Class A Visalia and Hillsboro.
Thirteen players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.
Blue Jays place Jansen on injured list
DENVER — Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a fractured knuckle on his right middle finger.
Jansen got hurt when he was hit by a foul ball in the sixth inning of a 13-9 victory Friday night over the Colorado Rockies. He will receive a second opinion Wednesday, and manager John Schneider said he wasn’t sure if Jansen would return during the regular season.
FOOTBALL
Mountain West courts Pac-12 holdovers
The Mountain West Conference made pitches late last month to the Pac-12’s final two members after realignment, Oregon State and Washington State.
Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez made presentations to Washington State on Aug. 24 and to Oregon State on Monday, Associate Commissioner Javan Hedlund confirmed Saturday.
Stanford and California announced Friday they are bolting for the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2024. That leaves the Beavers and the Cougars alone in the Pac-12.
AAC targets Army as football-only member
The American Athletic Conference has been in contact with Army as it looks for a replacement for Atlantic Coast Conference-bound SMU, two people with direct knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press on Saturday.
The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the AAC was not making public its internal strategy.
ESPN was first to report the American’s interest in adding Army as a conference member.
AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco has spoken with Army athletic director Mike Buddie about a football-only membership, and the school has shown interest in joining after almost 20 years as an independent in that sport, the people said.
AUTO RACING
Gibbs wins pole for playoff opener
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell will start the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs up front after winning the pole at the Southern 500 on Saturday.
Bell took his fourth pole of the season and third in the past eight races. He turned a fast lap of 29.065 seconds (169.193 mph) at Darlington Raceway.
Bell starts besides JGR teammate Denny Hamlin, second fastest on the 1.366-mile egg-shaped layout. In all, playoff drivers took the first nine qualifying spots. Tyler Reddick was third, Ryan Blaney fourth, then Brad Keselowski, defending series champion Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Chris Buescher and Michael McDowell.
GOLF
Fitzpatrick leads European Masters
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Aiming to seal his place at the Ryder Cup this month, Matt Fitzpatrick doubled his lead at the European Masters to two shots after the third round on Saturday.
Fitzpatrick played the par-4 18th hole perfectly and sank a six-foot birdie putt to card a 3-under-par round of 67. He has a 15-under total of 195 at sun-soaked Crans-sur-Sierre club in the Swiss Alps.