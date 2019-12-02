CHICAGO — All-Star catcher James McCann agreed to a $5.4 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox on Monday, more than doubling his salary.
The 29-year-old McCann was eligible for arbitration.
Chicago declined to offer 2020 contracts to Gold Glove second baseman Yolmer Sánchez and relievers Ryan Burr and Caleb Frare, making the trio free agents. Right-hander Thyago Vieira was released to pursue an opportunity to play in Japan.
Left-hander Carlos Rodon, closer Alex Colomé, reliever Evan Marshall and utlityman Leury García were tendered contracts, making them eligible for arbitration.
McCann signed a $2.5 million, one-year deal with Chicago last December after Detroit didn’t offer him a contract for the 2019 season.
McCann set career highs with a .273 batting average, 18 homers and 60 RBIs in his first year with the White Sox. He also was an All-Star selection for the first time.
McCann was selected by the White Sox in the 31st round of the 2008 amateur draft, but he decided to go to the University of Arkansas instead. He then was drafted by the Tigers in the second round in 2011.
Brewers part with Shaw, Nelson, 3 others
MILWAUKEE — The Brewers declined to offer contracts to infielder Travis Shaw, right-hander Jimmy Nelson and three others Monday, making them free agents. Pitchers Alex Claudio and Junior Guerra and infielder Tyler Saladino were also let go by Milwaukee.
Source: Reds sign Moustakas to 4-year deal
CINCINNATI — All-Star infielder Mike Moustakas and the Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a $64 million, four-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press, the team’s first move to upgrade a lineup that struggled to score.
Marlins acquire infielders Villar, Aguilar
MIAMI — Infielder Jonathan Villar was acquired Monday by the Miami Marlins from the Baltimore Orioles for minor league left-handed pitcher Easton Lucas. The Marlins also claimed first baseman Jesús Aguilar off waivers after he was designated for assignment last week by the Tampa Bay Rays.
Padres acquire Profar from Athletics
SAN DIEGO — Switch-hitting second baseman Jurickson Profar was acquired by the San Diego Padres from the Oakland Athletics on Monday for catcher Austin Allen and a player to be named. In his lone season with the A’s, Profar matched his career high with 20 home runs and batted .218 with 67 RBIs over 139 games.
Red Sox trade Leon to Indians
CLEVELAND — The Indians acquired veteran catcher Sandy León in a trade from the Red Sox. Cleveland sent minor league right-hander Adenys Bautista to Boston on Monday for the 30-year-old León, who has split his eight-year major league career between Boston and Washington.
BASKETBALL
Louisville new No. 1, Michigan debuts at 4
Louisville became the fourth team in five weeks to claim the top spot from Duke in the AP Top 25, receiving 48 of 65 first-place votes from a media panel in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll released Monday.
No. 2 Kansas, coming off the Maui Invitational title, had three first-place votes and No. 5 Virginia received five. Maryland rose to No. 3 in a week when every spot in the poll changed from last week.
Michigan (7-0) knocked off Iowa State, No. 7 North Carolina and No. 9 Gonzaga to win the Battle 4 Atlantis title in the Bahamas. The Wolverines were rewarded with nine first-place votes and matched Kansas in 1989 for the biggest jump from being unranked in the history of the poll.
FOOTBALL
Jaguars turning back to Minshew at QB
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rookie sensation Gardner Minshew will start Sunday when the reeling Jacksonville Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers. He replaces ineffective and highly paid quarterback Nick Foles following the team’s fourth consecutive lopsided loss.
Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Monday, one day after a 28-11 home loss to Tampa Bay in which the Jaguars (4-8) managed 242 yards, turned the ball over four times and were flagged a season-high 16 times for 125 yards. It was Jacksonville’s 18th loss in its past 24 games.
Washington’s Peterson resigns
SEATTLE— Chris Petersen unexpectedly resigned at Washington on Monday, a shocking announcement with the Huskies coming off a 7-5 regular season and bound for a sixth straight bowl game under his leadership. Petersen will coach the Huskies in the bowl game, then Washington will be turned over to defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake.
The school said Petersen, 55, will move into a “leadership advisory role” within the athletic department. Petersen has been one of college football’s most successful coaches over the last two decades, going 146-38 combined during his time at Boise State and Washington.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks reviewing conduct of assistant coach Crawford
CHICAGO — Blackhawks assistant Marc Crawford will be away from the team while it reviews his conduct with another organization.
The Blackhawks didn’t provide any details Monday about what they are examining, but former NHL forward Sean Avery recently told the New York Post that Crawford kicked him after he was whistled for a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty when he played for Crawford with the Los Angeles Kings during the 2006-07 season. The team said it will have no further comment until the review is completed.
SOCCER
Messi, Rapinoe win Ballon d’Or
PARIS — Lionel Messi won a record sixth Ballon d’Or while World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe earned the women’s prize on Monday. Rapinoe won the women’s Ballon d’Or for leading the United States to World Cup glory in July. She scored six goals in the championship, earning her the Golden Boot as the top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player.