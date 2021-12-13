Khris Middleton scored 24 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo had his first triple-double of the season to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-97 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Sunday in New York.
One of seven Bucks in double-digit scoring, Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Bobby Portis Jr. added 19 points, Rodney Hood had 14, Jrue Holliday chipped in 13, Grayson Allen contributed 12 and Pat Connaughton netted 10.
“We’re seeing different guys come in and make plays and make shots,” Allen said. “Different guys are going off each night or there will be stretches when somebody hits some big shots. Tonight it was (Portis) for a stretch, then (Hood) coming in and getting 14 off the bench. That’s huge.”
Milwaukee (18-10) never trailed as it won its second straight game and 10th of 12.
“We talk a lot about being unselfish and making the right play, having high-IQ guys that are willing to make the right pass,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “It was a good team effort.” New York (12-15) has lost three in a row and seven of 10.
In his first NBA start, Quentin Grimes scored 27 for the Knicks and set a team record for the most 3-pointers made in a game by a rookie with seven. Grimes’ 27 points were the most points by a Knicks rookie in a game since 1996-97.
“I always prepare myself for a moment like this,” Grimes said. “But it was definitely a surreal moment and I was just trying to soak it all in.”
Derrick Rose and Kevin Knox scored 18 points apiece, and Immanuel Quickley finished with 11.
Milwaukee came out firing on all cylinders, with the Bucks leading 9-1 4:07 into the game and 26-16 at the end of the first quarter. The lead was stretched to 54-33 after Portis’ 3-point play with 4:28 left in the second quarter. At halftime, Milwaukee had a 61-48 advantage.
Nets 116, Pistons 104 — At Detroit: Kevin Durant scored an NBA season-high 51 points to lead Brooklyn. Cade Cunningham had 26 and Frank Jackson added 25 for Detroit, which lost its 12th straight.
Spurs 112, Pelicans 97 — At San Antonio: Jakob Poeltl had 24 points and 12 rebounds, Derrick White added 24 points, and San Antonio beat New Orleans. Dejounte Murray added 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists as San Antonio won for the fifth time in nine games.
Mavericks 103, Thunder 84 — At Oklahoma City: Jalen Brunson had 18 points and nine rebounds while starting in place of injured Dallas star Luka Doncic. It was the first time this season the Mavericks won without Doncic in the lineup.