Lars Nootbaar homered on the first pitch of the game, Nolan Gorman added a three-run shot and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Seattle Mariners, 7-3, to prevent a three-game road sweep.
Paul DeJong also went deep in his season debut and Jack Flaherty recovered from early trouble to pitch six solid innings for St. Louis. Gorman’s three-run homer to right-center put the Cardinals up 6-3 in the fourth. He has six home runs and an NL-leading 14 two-out RBIs this season.
Nootbaar connected on the first pitch from Mariners starter Chris Flexen. DeJong had three hits during his first game this season after returning from the injured list.
Jarred Kelenic homered for the second consecutive day and Ty France had a two-run single for Seattle.
Red Sox 12, Brewers 5 — At Milwaukee: Masataka Yoshida homered twice during Boston’s nine-run outburst in the eighth inning against Milwaukee. Justin Turner and Yoshida started the eighth with back-to-back homers off Matt Bush (0-1) that gave the Red Sox a 5-4 lead. Yoshida then capped the inning with a grand slam off Javy Guerra.
Twins 3, Nationals 1 — At Minneapolis: Jorge Polanco homered and Bailey Ober pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning as Minnesota defeated Washington. Michael A. Taylor also connected for the Twins, who won for just the second time in eight games after a 10-4 start.
Astros 5, Braves 2 — At Atlanta: Yordan Alvarez tied the game with a two-run single in the eighth inning, pinch-hitter Corey Julks had a go-ahead single in the ninth and Houston won its fourth straight.
Guardians 7, Marlins 4 — At Cleveland: Logan Allen struck out eight over six innings in his major league debut and his Cleveland teammates helped him get the win over Miami. The 24-year-old lefty, called up from Triple-A Columbus before the game, allowed five hits and walked one. He gave up a solo homer to Jon Berti in the third.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Dodgers 7, Cubs 3 — At Chicago: Mookie Betts homered and drove in four runs in his first career start at shortstop, leading Los Angeles past Chicago. Max Muncy and J.D. Martinez also connected as the Dodgers took three of four in the series at Wrigley Field. Clayton Kershaw (4-1) pitched six innings of three-hit ball in career win No. 201.
Yan Gomes hit a solo homer for the Cubs, who won two of three at Dodger Stadium last weekend. Cody Bellinger collected two more hits against his former team, including a run-scoring single.
Pirates 2, Reds 0 — At Pittsburgh: Vince Velasquez struck out 10 in seven innings and Pittsburgh earned its seventh consecutive victory. The surprising Pirates moved into first place in the NL Central and improved to 16-7 — the top record in the National League — for the franchise’s best start since its last division title in 1992.
Phillies 9, Rockies 3 — At Philadelphia: Trea Turner hit one of Philadelphia’s four home runs and Zack Wheeler struck out 11 in six innings to lead Philadelphia over Colorado.
Padres 7, Diamondbacks 5 — At Phoenix: Yu Darvish pitched effectively into the sixth inning before leaving with an apparent injury, and San Diego beat Arizona. Matt Carpenter homered for the Padres and drove in five runs.
Giants 5, Mets 4 — At San Francisco: Mike Yastrzemski doubled to centerfield to drive in Joc Pederson with the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 4, White Sox 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Zach Eflin pitched five effective innings in his return from the injured list and Tampa Bay hit two more home runs, beating slumping Chicago for its 13th consecutive home win to begin the season. Tampa Bay (19-3) tied the 2009 Los Angeles Dodgers for the second-longest home winning streak to start a season since 1901. The 1907 New York Giants opened with 15 straight wins at home.
Eloy Jiménez had an RBI double for the White Sox, who have lost nine of 11 and are 7-15 overall. Lucas Giolito (1-2) gave up four runs in seven innings.
Blue Jays 5, Yankees 1 — At New York: Kevin Gausman struck out 11 in seven shutout innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Daulton Varsho hit back-to-back homers following an error by rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe, and Toronto handed New York its first series loss this season.
Rangers 5, Athletics 2 — At Arlington, Texas: Jacob deGrom struck out 11 in six innings, showing no ill effects from the right wrist soreness that forced an early exit from his prior start, as AL West-leading Texas beat major league-worst Oakland. Robbie Grossman hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs.
Orioles 2, Tigers 1 (10 innings) — At Baltimore: Adam Frazier dashed home on a wild pitch by Mason Englert (0-1) in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift Baltimore over Detroit for its sixth straight victory.
Angels 4, Royals 3 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Taylor Ward, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit consecutive homers in the sixth inning, helping Los Angeles top Kansas City.
