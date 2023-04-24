Cardinals Mariners Baseball
The St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul DeJong (11) is greeted by teammate Jordan Walker after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning Sunday in Seattle. The Cardinals won, 7-3.

 Lindsey Wasson The Associated Press

Lars Nootbaar homered on the first pitch of the game, Nolan Gorman added a three-run shot and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Seattle Mariners, 7-3, to prevent a three-game road sweep.

Paul DeJong also went deep in his season debut and Jack Flaherty recovered from early trouble to pitch six solid innings for St. Louis. Gorman’s three-run homer to right-center put the Cardinals up 6-3 in the fourth. He has six home runs and an NL-leading 14 two-out RBIs this season.

