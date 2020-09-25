It’s been a long time since the Dubuque Senior volleyball team was featured in the polls.
Obviously, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union sees enough in the Rams to feature them among the state’s best.
Senior (11-6) made its 2020 debut in the IGHSAU’s weekly rankings on Thursday, cracking in at No. 12 in the Class 5A poll. Crosstown rival Dubuque Hempstead (12-1) was featured at No. 8, the same spot the Mustangs were last week. Hempstead defeated the Rams in four sets on Sept. 1.
West Des Moines Dowling (12-1) topped the 5A rankings.
In Class 4A, Western Dubuque (11-7) held steady as the fifth-ranked team, with Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Glenwood and North Scott all ranked ahead. West Delaware (18-6) was the eighth-ranked 4A team, which is where the Hawks were rated last poll.
Dyersville Beckman (16-4) is ranked fourth in the 2A poll behind Western Christian, Wilton and Dike-New Hartford. Edgewood-Colesburg fell out of the 1A poll after spending last week ranked 13th.
Lisbon 3, Bellevue Marquette 0 — At Lisbon, Iowa: The loss dropped the Mohawks to 2-10. Lisbon won, 25-19, 25-16, 25-16.
Springville 3, Edgewood-Colesburg 0 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings will look to bounce back after a tight sweep to Springville, 25-21, 27-25, 25-18.
Turkey Valley 3, Clayton Ridge 0 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Eagles held tough in the first two sets before the finale got away from them, 25-21, 25-19, 25-13.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Rams win triangular — At Marion, Iowa: Timmy Casey and Nate Obbink both shot 39s, putting them two strokes off medalist honors and allowing Dubuque Senior to edge Cedar Rapids Kennedy in a triangular meet.
The Rams had 163 strokes to Kennedy’s 164. Cedar Rapids Jefferson was third with 170.
Stockton 194, Lena-Winslow/Pearl City 203 — At Lena, Ill.: Mitchel Coffey, Dustin Oppold and Jared Dvorak each shot in the 40s to lead the Blackhawks to a team victory.
Stillman Valley 164, Galena 176 — At Byron, Ill.: Ryan Stoffregen led the Pirates with a 41, but Galena couldn’t keep pace with Stillman Valley and its medalist, Griffin Smitts, who fired a 36.