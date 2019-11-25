Luka Doncic scored 41 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added a season-high 31 and the Dallas Mavericks never trailed in a 137-123 victory at Houston on Sunday.
The Mavericks scored 45 points in the first quarter and were up 78-60 at halftime. Hardaway had 19 in the half, Doncic 17 and Kristaps Porzingis 15.
The Mavericks has won five straight, scoring at least 137 in the last three. Houston has lost three straight after winning eight in a row.
James Harden had 32 points for Houston but was just 2 of 15 on 3-pointers in a game where the Rockets made 10 of 44 3-point attempts.
Nets 103, Knicks 101 — At New York: Spencer Dinwiddie scored 30 points in another strong start in place of the injured Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn beat New York for its season-high third straight victory.
Kings 113, Wizards 106 — At Washington: Harrison Barnes matched his season high with 26 points on 7-of-8 shooting, Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 points and Sacramento beat Washington.
Nuggets 116, Suns 104 — At Denver: Paul Millsap scored 23 points and Jamal Murray and Will Barton had 22 apiece in Denver’s win. Nikola Jokic had just eight points, but grabbed 13 rebounds to help Denver win its fifth in a row.