Derek Carr threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III with 5 seconds left, lifting the Las Vegas Raiders to a wild 31-28 road victory over the still-winless New York Jets on Sunday.
The Jets took a 28-24 lead with 5:34 remaining on Ty Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown and the defense came up with a big fourth-down stop that appeared to end New York’s agonizing wait for its first win of the season.
But New York went three-and-out with a chance to seal it, and Carr and the Raiders had 35 seconds left for what appeared an unlikely comeback. Four plays later, Carr found Ruggs streaking downfield — beating rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson — and delivered the ball perfectly for the winning score.
The Raiders (7-5) celebrated wildly, and the deflated Jets (0-12) could only imagine what could — and maybe should — have been.
After a squib kick by Las Vegas, the Jets had one final chance but Sam Darnold’s Hail Mary throw was batted down in front of the end zone.
The lowly Jets lost their 12th straight and tied the team mark for longest overall skid, which spanned the 1995 and ‘96 seasons under Rich Kotite. New York remains on pace to join the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns as the only NFL teams to go 0-16.
Giants 17, Seahawks 12 — At Seattle: Alfred Morris scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns and the New York defense shut down Russell Wilson and one of the top offenses in the league. Double-digit underdogs, the Giants (5-7) handed Seattle (8-4) its first home loss of the season, sent the NFC West race into some mayhem, and kept their spot on top of the NFC East for another week. Following its 0-5 start, New York has won five of its past seven, the last four in a row.
Browns 41, Titans 35 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Baker Mayfield threw for a season-high 334 yards with all four of his touchdown passes in the first half, and the Browns scored the first 17 points before holding on to win their fourth straight. The Browns improved to 9-3 for the third time in their expansion era.
Colts 26, Texans 20 — At Houston: Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and the Indianapolis defense dominated in the second half. The Texans had a chance to take the lead with about 90 seconds left. They were at the Colts 2 when Deshaun Watson fumbled a low snap and Anthony Walker pounced on it to seal Indy’s win.
Dolphins 19, Bengals 7 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: Tua Tagovailoa returned from a thumb injury that forced him to miss one game, throwing for a season-high 296 yards and a score in a game that included five ejections and a benches-clearing confrontation.
Saints 21, Falcons 16 — At Atlanta: The Saints finally gave up a touchdown but the defense stood tall at the end to preserve their ninth straight victory and clinch a playoff berth — the first team in the NFL to do so. The Saints (10-2) clinched with Chicago’s 34-30 loss to Detroit. Making his third straight start in place of Drew Brees, Taysom Hill threw the first two touchdown passes of his career.
Rams 38, Cardinals 28 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Jared Goff threw for 351 yards, Darrell Henderson ran for a crucial 38-yard touchdown and the Rams moved into a tie for the NFC West lead with Seattle. The Rams (8-4) have won three of four. Former University of Wisconsin-Platteville star Dan Arnold caught two passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns.
Patriots 45, Chargers 0 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Cam Newton ran for two touchdowns and the Patriots scored two TDs on special teams. Gunner Olszewski took Ty Long’s punt 70 yards up the right sideline early in the second quarter, putting New England ahead 14-0. The Patriots’ second special teams score came on the last play of the first half, when Devin McCourty returned a blocked field-goal attempt 44 yards.