Here is a capsule look at today’s Power 5 conference championship games:
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
No. 3 TCU (12-0, 9-0) vs. No. 13 KANSAS STATE (9-3, 7-2)
Site: Arlington, Texas
Kickoff: 11 a.m.
TV: ABC
Series record: Tied, 8-8.
What’s at stake: TCU has already made a strong case to be in the four-team College Football Playoff, but would leave no doubt with another win over Kansas State. The Horned Frogs won 38-28 in the previous meeting Oct. 22, after K-State led 28-10 midway through the second quarter in Fort Worth. The Wildcats can reach 10 wins for the first time since 2012, when there was no Big 12 championship game and they shared the regular-season title with Oklahoma. Kansas State’s last Big 12 title game was in 2003, a 35-7 win over then-undefeated and No. 1 Oklahoma at Arrowhead Stadium.
Key matchup: Max Duggan vs. Will Howard. The QBs who weren’t even starting at the beginning of this season won’t go directly against each other, but the Big 12 title could be decided by which one plays better. Duggan took over in the season opener and is the Big 12 leader with 3,070 yards and 29 TDs passing, and only three interceptions. Howard, who started 10 games the previous two seasons, didn’t take a snap until Adrian Martinez got hurt. Howard has 13 TD passes in his five games.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
No. 11 LSU (9-3, 6-2) vs. No. 1 GEORGIA (12-0, 8-0)
Site: Atlanta
Kickoff: 3 p.m.
TV: CBS
Series record: LSU leads, 18-13-1, including 5-1 at neutral sites.
What’s at stake: Georgia is looking to protect its No. 1 CFP ranking, which would give the Bulldogs a preferable home-state Peach Bowl location in Atlanta for their semifinal playoff game. The defending national champion could lose to LSU and still make the four-team playoff. LSU wants to rebound from a 38-23 loss to Texas A&M in its regular-season finale. The Tigers are trying to become the first team to win an SEC championship game after losing three or more regular-season games since 2001, when LSU was 9-3 before beating Tennessee for the conference title. With a No. 14 CFP ranking, LSU would become the first SEC champion to not make the playoff.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
No. 24 NORTH CAROLINA (9-3, 6-2) vs. No. 10 CLEMSON (10-2, 8-0)
Site: Charlotte, N.C.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
TV: ABC
Series record: Clemson leads, 38-19-1.
What’s at stake: Clemson is seeking its seventh ACC championship in the last eight seasons. The Tigers won six straight titles (2015-20) before failing to reach the championship game last season. UNC has never won an ACC championship game, losing 45-37 to Clemson in 2015 in its only other appearance. The Tar Heels haven’t won the ACC title since 1980, well before the creation of a championship game. Clemson’s loss last week to in-state rival South Carolina likely killed any chance for the Tigers to reach the College Football Playoff.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
PURDUE (8-4, 6-3) vs. No. 2 MICHIGAN (12-0, 9-0)
Site: Indianapolis
Kickoff: 7:17 p.m.
TV: Fox
Series record: Michigan leads, 45-14.
What’s at stake: Michigan is chasing an undefeated season, a second straight Big Ten title and its second straight playoff bid. But the Wolverines come into this game with even more at stake. They’ve won 11 national championships in school history but only one since 1949, that one coming in 1997. A win Saturday won’t end the streak but would set up Michigan for a top-two playoff seed. West Division champ Purdue is making its first title game appearance, seeking to end a 22-year Big Ten title drought. A win would cement the legacy of this Purdue squad and likely result in a New Year’s Day bowl bid.
Key matchup: Purdue run defense vs. Michigan RB Donovan Edwards. Star Blake Corum was having a Heisman Trophy-type season until hurting his knee against Illinois. He is expected to have surgery and miss the postseason. Edwards shredded the Buckeyes defense for 216 yards and two TDs despite playing with his right hand in a soft cast. The Boilermakers, meanwhile, have struggled most against power-running teams such as Wisconsin and Iowa and they must slow down Michigan’s back to have a chance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.