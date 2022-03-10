As Illinois prepared for their Big 10 tournament opener, coach Brad Underwood on Wednesday addressed allegations of inappropriate taunts by Illini fans aimed at Iowa player Kris Murray.
Murray’s father, Kenyon Murray, tweeted after Sunday’s game at the State Farm Center in Champaign that he left messages with the athletic directors and basketball staffs of Illinois and Iowa after Kris “was told to go ‘(expletive) kill yourself.’ ”
“Say what you want about the game or how my kid played, but this is ....” Kenyon Murray tweeted, adding an emoji for saying something obscene.
Kenyon Murray later tweeted he was not condemning all Illini fans but hoping to spread awareness that mental health issues are a serious matter and there was “no room for this kind of vitriol.” On Tuesday, Murray tweeted that he had spoken with the Illinois athletic department and thanked them for “embracing me and opening a door to help those who need it.”
GOLF
Woods headlines class for World Golf HOF
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The candidates are introduced one at a time, along with a list of their accomplishments to support why they belong in the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Except for Tiger Woods.
Woods was the headliner Wednesday in an induction class that fittingly included Tim Finchem, the retired PGA Tour commissioner who parlayed the powerful effect of Woods with astronomical increases in prize money and a tour that became the destination for players around the world.
Also being inducted were three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion Susie Maxwell Berning and the late Marion Hollins, the first woman to develop golf courses and a former U.S. Women’s Amateur champion and Curtis Cup captain.
FOOTBALL
Colts agree to trade Wentz to Commanders
The Indianapolis Colts are moving on from Carson Wentz after one season, sending him to a team he’s familiar with from his days in the NFC East.
The Colts agreed to trade Wentz to the Washington Commanders, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. Washington is getting the 47th pick in the draft along with Wentz and sending Indianapolis Nos. 42 and 73 this year and a 2023 conditional third-rounder that can become a second based on Wentz’s playing time, according to a different person with direct knowledge of the move.
Villanueva retiring, Ravens release CB Young
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens tackle Alejandro Villanueva is retiring. The team announced his decision Wednesday. Villanueva played six years with Pittsburgh before joining the Ravens last season. The two-time Pro Bowler started every game after his rookie year.
Cardinals release veteran LB Jordan Hicks
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals released linebacker Jordan Hicks on Wednesday, freeing up salary-cap space. The team will gain $6.5 million in cap room by cutting Hicks, who spent the last three years with the Cardinals after playing for Philadelphia from 2015-18.
Brian Flores wants the NFL to reject the Miami Dolphins’ request for an arbitration hearing regarding his class-action lawsuit against the team and the league alleging racist hiring practices. Flores’ lawyer sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday, urging him to turn down Miami’s request and have the case settled in court.
HOCKEY
Maciver returns to Chicago as associate GM
CHICAGO — Norm Maciver is returning to the Chicago Blackhawks after he was hired as associate general manager under new GM Kyle Davidson. The team announced Maciver’s return on Wednesday. Maciver, 57, had been working as the director of player personnel for the Seattle Kraken.
BASKETBALL
Syracuse star Boeheim suspended for punch
NEW YORK — Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim was suspended for the Orange’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament game today against Duke after he punched Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes in the stomach Wednesday during a second-round victory. The ACC announced the one-game suspension for a “flagrant act” about four hours after ninth-seeded Syracuse beat Florida State, 96-57, to advance to the quarterfinals.
TENNIS
Djokovic says he is out of Indian Wells, Miami
Novak Djokovic said that he will not be able to compete at tennis tournaments in Indian Wells, California, or Miami because he is unvaccinated and can’t travel to the United States.The 20-time Grand Slam champion tweeted Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control “confirmed the regulations won’t be changing so I won’t be able to play in the U.S.”