APTOPIX Dolphins Bills Football
Buy Now

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen congratulates wide receiver Gabe Davis after his touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

 Jeffrey T. Barnes The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills opened the season with Super Bowl aspirations.

One week into the playoffs, their objective remains in sight — but barely.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.