LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears waived cornerback Prince Amukamara and speedy receiver Taylor Gabriel on Friday.
Amukamara started 42 games over the past three seasons and gave the Bears a physical presence in the backfield while helping the defense emerge as a top-10 unit. He was limited by a hamstring injury late last season and missed a game.
He has 10 interceptions over nine seasons with the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Bears.
Gabriel has 2,860 yards and 14 touchdown catches in six years with Cleveland, Atlanta and Chicago. He caught 67 passes for 688 yards in 2018 after signing with the Bears but was limited to nine games last season because of concussions. The Bears went 8-8 and missed the playoffs last year after winning the NFC North at 12-4 the previous year.
Robinson, Bray released on bond
EL PASO, Texas — Two former NFL players were set to walk free on bond Friday after federal agents say they caught them with over 150 pounds (68.04 kilograms)of marijuana.
A federal judge in Texas granted bond Friday to former Cleveland Browns starting offensive tackle Greg Robinson and former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Jaquan Tyreke Bray after they arrested on drug trafficking charges.
Robinson, 27, of Thibodaux, La., and Bray, 26, of La Grange, Ga., appeared before a U.S. magistrate judge. Bray was released on a $10,000 secured bond, meaning he had to put up money to the court. Robinson was released on a $25,000 signature bond, a legal promise to appear in court that does not require payment.
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State hired Wisconsin assistant Ted Gilmore on Friday as tight ends coach.
Gilmore, 52, joins the Spartans after spending the past five seasons as the Badgers’ wide receivers coach. Previously, he spent three seasons as wide receivers coach for the Oakland Raiders and numerous colleges before that, including Nebraska, Purdue and Colorado.
New Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker also announced the hirings of three directors: Geoff Martzen for player personnel, Cody Cox for football operations and Darien Harris for player engagement.
Penn State, Paterno family resolve issues
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Penn State and the family of the late head football coach Joe Paterno announced Friday they have resolved “outstanding issues” that had divided them, eight years after he was fired following Jerry Sandusky’s child molestation arrest.
The university issued a statement, read by the chairman of the university board at a meeting, that it had agreed to pay “certain of the Paterno family’s expenses” and wished to move forward. The amount was not disclosed.
The deal ends a lawsuit against the university by the Paternos’ son Jay Paterno, who is currently a member of the Penn State board. Jay Paterno had claimed the university-commissioned report into the scandal had unfairly tarnished him and made him unable to find work as a football coach.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Michigan doctor abuse spans decades
ANN ARBOR, Michigan — A former University of Michigan student who reported in 2018 that a doctor at the school had molested him during medical exams decades ago says he complained at the time to his wrestling coach and the school’s athletic director about the sexual abuse, according to documents released Friday by the prosecutor’s office.
The student also recalled Dr. Robert E. Anderson being known as “Dr. Drop your drawers Anderson” by athletes in the 1970s, according to the documents released to The Associated Press by prosecutors who reviewed a campus police investigation of the allegations against Anderson.
Anderson was the director of the University Health Service from 1968 until 1980 and served as a team physician for various sports at Michigan until his retirement in 2003. He died in 2008.
SOCCER
U.S. women seek $66 million
Players on the U.S. women’s national team are seeking more than $66 million in damages as part of their gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation.
The damages were included in slew of papers filed Thursday night in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles ahead of a trial scheduled to start May 5.
Among the documents filed were the separate collective bargaining agreements of the U.S. men’s and women’s teams, which had not previously been made public.
Players on the women’s national team sued the federation last March alleging institutionalized gender discrimination that includes inequitable compensation between the men’s and women’s teams.
GOLF
DeChambeau birdies way to lead in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Bryson DeChambeau kept making so many birdies in the Mexico Championship that when he rolled in his ninth one from 45 feet, all he could do was throw his hands in the air in pure wonder.
He wasn’t alone Friday in making birdies, although Rory McIlroy would like to have joined the party.
DeChambeau made seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch at Chapultepec for an 8-under 63, giving him a one-shot lead over Erik van Rooyen of South Africa and Patrick Reed at the halfway point of this World Golf Championship.
Van Rooyen, who played college golf at Minnesota, had nine birdies and tied the course record with a 62. Reed made five birdies on the back nine for a 63.
OLYMPICS
Tokyo training sessions postponed
TOKYO — While again stating there are no plans to cancel or delay the Tokyo Olympics, local organizers postponed training sessions for volunteers on Friday for at least two months because of the virus outbreak spreading from China. About 80,000 people are needed at the Olympics to provide free work which the IOC calls “key support to ensure the success of the games.” Tokyo organizers said the postponed sessions are “part of efforts to prevent the spread of infection of the novel coronavirus.”