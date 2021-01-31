Keve Aluma scored a career-high 29 points to lead No. 20 Virginia Tech to a 65-51 win over No. 8 Virginia on Saturday night in Blacksburg, Va.
Aluma hit 10 of 15 shots from the floor, including two 3-pointers to help the Hokies (13-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) rally from a 10-point deficit in the second half. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak to the rival Cavaliers.
Jay Huff paced Virginia (11-3, 7-1) with 13 points. The Cavaliers saw their seven-game winning streak and 15-game ACC winning streak halted.
The Hokies trailed by 10 early in the second half, and outscored Virginia 21-4 to end the game. That outburst included a 19-0 run in which Aluma scored seven points and Hunter Cattoor hit two 3-pointers.
Cattoor finished with 15 points for Virginia Tech, which became the third team to shoot at least 50% percent against the Cavaliers this season (22 of 44).
Kihei Clark scored 11 points for the Cavaliers.
No. 2 Baylor 84, Auburn 72 — At Waco, Texas: Davion Mitchell had 13 points and seven assists against his former team, Matthew Mayer soared for a couple of highlight dunks and Baylor stayed undefeated with a win over Auburn.
No. 3 Villanova 80, Seton Hall 72 — At Newark, N.J.: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 23 points in 21 minutes and Villanova rolled to a ninth straight victory with an unexpectedly easy decision over Seton Hall.
No. 24 Oklahoma 66, No. 9 Alabama 61 — At Norman, Okla.: De’Vion Harmon scored 18 points to help Oklahoma defeat Alabama.
No. 10 Texas Tech 76, LSU 71 — At Baton Rouge, La.: Mac McClung, who had not made a field goal in the second half, hit two 3-pointers to key a stunning late rally as Texas Tech beat LSU.
Florida 85, No. 11 West Virginia 80 — At Morgantown, W.Va.: Colin Castleton scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, and Florida beat West Virginia.
No. 12 Missouri 102, TCU 98 (OT) — At Columbia, Mo.: Xavier Pinson scored a career-best 36 points, Jeremiah Tilmon had a career-high 33 and Missouri beat TCU in overtime.
No. 18 Tennessee 80, No. 15 Kansas 61 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Yves Pons scored 17 points and Tennessee never trailed in beating Kansas.
Georgia Tech 76, No. 16 Florida State 65 — At Atlanta: Moses Wright scored 23 points and Georgia Tech beat Florida State, ending the Seminoles’ five-game winning streak.
No. 23 UCLA 57, Oregon State 52 — At Los Angeles: Cody Riley had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and UCLA outlasted pesky Oregon State.