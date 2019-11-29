The NFL apparently underestimated Americans’ eagerness to volunteer.
As part of its centennial season celebration, the league sought 100 million minutes of volunteerism from its fans through Huddle for 100. With folks across the nation giving 100 minutes of their time to community initiatives, that goal already has been reached.
“I am proud, but not surprised, that the NFL family rallied around Huddle for 100 and reached 100 million minutes of volunteerism with more than two months left in our 100th season,” Commissioner Roger Goodell says. “Fans, clubs, partners, players, and legends poured their hearts and souls into giving back to our communities. While this milestone is significant, our work does not stop here, as there is still plenty of opportunity to continue to make an impact this season.”
The league itself has run a series of Huddles, including at the draft in Nashville and during kickoff weekend in Chicago. Each of the 32 teams has gotten involved in such programs on a local level.
The Minnesota Vikings engaged US Bank, which has naming rights to their stadium, for a multi-year partnership focusing on season-long volunteer efforts. On every game day, US Bank Stadium hosts a dedicated volunteer station where fans can come together and give their time. Volunteer activities have included packing school supplies kits for youngsters, and laundry kits for a homeless shelter.
LAS VEGAS — The new $2 billion stadium being built near the Las Vegas Strip for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders is not expected to have a roof in place until April but should be finished next summer. Don Webb, the chief operating officer of a Raiders subsidiary that’s building the stadium, said the facility is still expected to be completed by July 31.
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — John McKissick, whose 621 victories at South Carolina’s Summerville High made him the nation’s winningest football coach at any level, has died at age 93. Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers says McKissick had been in hospice care and died Thursday surrounded by family. The longtime coach retired in 2014 after 62 seasons.
GOLF
MALELANE, South Africa — Golfers were allowed to wear shorts during a European Tour event for the first time on Thursday because of sweltering temperatures.
The decision to relax rules at the 2020 season-opening Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa was made after discussions between players, European Tour CEO Keith Pelley, and tournament host Johann Rupert. It applies for this event only.
Temperatures are predicted to reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) over the next few days at the Leopard Creek Country Club, which borders the Kruger Park wildlife reserve in northern South Africa.
In 2016, the European Tour allowed players to wear shorts for practice rounds and pro-ams but not tournament play. The U.S. PGA Tour brought in the same policy this year.
Wil Besseling shot a 7-under 65 Thursday to take a one-shot lead after the first round.
SOCCER
MALMO, Sweden — A fence has been placed around a statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and security guards have been keeping watch after it was vandalized by Malmo soccer fans furious at the Swedish great for buying a stake in a rival club.
Ibrahimovic riled the fanbase of Malmo, the club where he started his career, by acquiring nearly 25% of Stockholm-based team Hammarby in his first move into soccer ownership.