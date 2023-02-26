PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Chris Kirk’s last win on the PGA Tour was nearly eight years ago. He’s put himself in a position to change that at the Honda Classic. Kirk battled his way to a 4-under round of 66 on Saturday, putting him at 13-under 197 for the week and giving him a two-shot lead over Eric Cole (66) through three rounds at PGA National. His last win on tour was at Colonial in 2015 — 180 tournaments ago. He’s a four-time winner on tour, played in the Presidents Cup in 2015, and has been waiting to hoist a trophy again since. Kirk made a wild birdie on the last, after his second shot on the par-5 18th wound up next to the grandstand and underneath someone’s bag that was left against structure. He got a drop, chipped on from there and made the putt to restore a two-shot lead. And now he has a chance to be a winner again — with most of the players nearest to him on the leaderboard looking for their first tour wins. BASEBALL
Hawkeyes upset top-ranked LSU
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The University of Iowa baseball team defeated the No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers, 12-4, on Saturday afternoon at the Round Rock Classic. Eight different Hawkeyes tallied hits in the upset victory with six different players notching multi-hit games. Brennen Dorighi was 3-of-4 with a pair of doubles, a home run and five RBIs. Michael Seegers was 3-of-5, and Keaton Anthony and Sam Petersen were 2-of-5 with 2 RBIs apiece. Raider Tello and Kyle Huckstorf both also tallied two hits for the Hawkeyes. HOCKEY
Rangers clear space for Kane trade
WASHINGTON — On the way out of the arena late in the third period of the New York Rangers’ latest loss, Vitali Kravtsov ran into Washington Capitals forward Aliaksi Protas and told him he was heading to Vancouver. Patrick Kane could soon be going from Chicago to New York in his place. The Rangers on Saturday began the machinations necessary if a trade for Patrick Kane were to materialize. They traded Kravtsov to the Vancouver Canucks and put forward Jake Leschyshyn on waivers, transactions that in combination could clear the cap space to get Kane from Chicago.
Jets acquire Niederreiter from Preds
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Winnipeg Jets acquired forward Nino Niederreiter from the Nashville Predators on Saturday in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 30-year-old Niederreiter had 18 goals and 10 assists over 56 games for the Predators this season. BASKETBALL
Raptors beat Pistons for 4th straight win
DETROIT — Pascal Siakam had 29 points and eight rebounds for the Toronto Raptors in their fourth straight win, a 95-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday afternoon. Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points and Scottie Barnes added 12, all in the second half, as the Raptors won for the seventh time in eight games. Precious Achiuwa had 10 points off the bench. TENNIS
Medvedev tops Murray in Doha final
DOHA, Qatar — Daniil Medvedev won the Qatar Open on debut when he defeated Andy Murray, 6-4, 6-4, in a final matchup of former No. 1s on Saturday.
Krejcikova upsets Swiatek in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek was upset by Barbora Krejcikova, 6-4, 6-2, in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.
