MILWAUKEE — Patrick Baldwin Jr., one of the nation’s top recruits in his class, says he will play college basketball for his father at Milwaukee.
The 6-foot-9 forward is rated as the nation’s No. 4 senior prospect according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. An ankle injury caused him to miss most of his senior season at Hamilton High School in Sussex, Wisconsin.
Baldwin chose the Horizon League program over Duke and Georgetown. He announced his decision Wednesday at a news conference at his high school.
His decision is a huge victory for his father, who has posted a 47-70 record in four seasons as Milwaukee’s coach. The Panthers went 10-12 this past season and lost in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals.
The elder Baldwin took over Milwaukee’s program after working as an assistant at Northwestern when the Wildcats made their lone NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017.
Arkansas hires Keith Smart as assistant
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas hired former NBA coach and Indiana University basketball star Keith Smart as an assistant coach on Wednesday.
Smart is best known for hitting the game-winning shot for Indiana in the 1987 national championship game against Syracuse. He played for Arkansas coach Eric Musselman with the CBA’s Rapid City Thrillers and Florida Beachdogs and was an assistant on Musselman’s staff with the Golden State Warriors.
LOS ANGELES — Two Los Angeles County firefighters could be fired and a third suspended after some first responders took and shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others, court documents say.
The court documents were filed Monday as part of widow Vanessa Bryant’s federal lawsuit against Los Angeles County that alleges invasion of privacy. The filings propose that a Nov. 16 trial be postponed five months to April 27, 2022, because of a large amount of material that attorneys need to review.
BASEBALL
DENVER— The virus-depleted San Diego Padres made a series of moves Wednesday to bolster a lineup that is missing outfielder Wil Myers and shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. after they tested positive for the coronavirus.
Myers was added to the injured list before a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Joining him was first baseman Eric Hosmer, who’s out due to Major League Baseball’s contact tracing health and safety protocols. The Padres have now had five players go on the injured list over the last two days due to virus concerns.
RENO, Nev. — Nevada’s Tyler Bosetti has homered in nine consecutive games, breaking an NCAA Division I record that stood for 30 years. Bosetti homered to right-center field in his first at-bat Tuesday against Arizona State. It was the 11th homer in 10 games for the senior third baseman.
Georgia Tech’s Andy Bruce homered in eight straight games in 1991 and Duke’s Ryan Jackson matched the feat three years later. Bosetti, a native of Vacaville, California, began his streak in the second game of a doubleheader at Air Force on April 24.
FOOTBALL
MINNEAPOLIS — Jerry Burns, the colorful former Minnesota Vikings’ head coach, has died. He was 94.
Burns, a quarterback at Michigan, caught on as an assistant coach at Iowa in 1954 and took over as head coach in 1961, going 16-27-2 over five years before departing for the NFL. He served as an assistant on the Green Bay Packers’ first two Super Bowl championship teams.
In Minnesota, Burns had a 55-46 record, including 3-3 in the playoffs, before retiring after the 1991 season.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Northern Iowa’s Jared Brinkman led the way with the most votes among defensive players for the AP All-American team released Wednesday. Brinkman, the MVFC Defensive Player of the Year, led the MVFC with 9.0 tackles for loss and 1.29 TFLs per game. He finished the season with 38 total tackles. Brinkman returns for his senior season in the fall of 2021.
HOCKEY
NEW YORK — The New York Rangers fired coach David Quinn and three assistant coaches Wednesday after missing the playoffs with one of the NHL’s up-and-coming young teams. In three years, Quinn posted 96-87-25 record.
ORONO, Maine — University of Maine announced Wednesday that Ben Barr is the new men’s ice hockey coach for the Black Bears. The Bears and Minutemen are rivals in Hockey East, one of the most competitive conferences in college hockey. Barr takes over the program from Red Gendron, who died in April.
TENNIS
Players at the French Open will be allowed a daily one-hour window outside their social-distancing bubble, tournament organizers said Wednesday.
Guy Forget, the director of the clay-court Grand Slam, said players will have the chance to get out for a jog or enjoy some fresh air during their stay in the French capital despite coronavirus restrictions. Insisting players are “extremely aware of the danger” caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Forget said they won’t be put under surveillance.