Northern Iowa used the old cliché of running the football and playing stout defense to earn its second consecutive win.
Benny Sapp III intercepted a pair of passes and Sean Wendel returned a fumble for a touchdown in the closing minutes of the Panthers’ 44-3 victory over FCS newcomer St. Thomas on Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Dom Williams ran for a 36-yard touchdown and Vance McShane broke a 41-yard touchdown run for the Panthers (2-1). Bradrick Shaw added a 4-yard scoring run.
Theo Day completed 18 of 31 passes for 193 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Day and Isaiah Weston connected for a 60-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
Matthew Cook kicked field goals of 42, 46 and 32 yards for Northern Iowa.
Dubuque Senior product Sam Schnee had one reception for 18 yards for the Panthers.
North Dakota 38, Drake 0 — At Grand Forks, N.D.: Tommy Schuster threw for 234 yards and a pair of scores as North Dakota beat Drake.
The Fighting Hawks (2-1) amassed 527 total yards of offense. Isaiah Smith ran for 125 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown and Luke Skokna collected 123 yards on eight carries and a score.
Drake (1-2) managed just 163 yards total offense.
Maryland 20, Illinois 17 (OT) — At Champaign, Ill.: Joseph Petrino kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired to lift Maryland over Illinois on Friday night.
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters, in his first start since being injured early in the first game of the season against Nebraska, was effective but clearly rusty for Illinois (1-3, 1-1). He was 10-for-26 passing for 185 yards and one interception.