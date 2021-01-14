Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists on Wednesday night in Detroit for his 20th triple-double, and Milwaukee beat the Pistons, 110-101.
The Bucks, who beat Detroit for the third time this month, built a big early lead with a flurry of 3-pointers. Brook Lopez connected three times from beyond the arc in the first quarter, when the Bucks were 7 of 11 from long distance. Detroit was 4 of 20 overall in the period and trailed 27-13 after one.
Jrue Holiday added 21 points for the Bucks. Jerami Grant had 22 for Detroit.
Mavericks 104, Hornets 93 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Luka Doncic had 34 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and a career-high four blocks, and Kristaps Porzingis scored 16 points in his return from a knee injury to lead Dallas. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 18 points to help Rick Carlisle become the 16th coach in NBA history to win 800 games.
Nets 116, Knicks 109 — At New York: Kevin Durant scored 26 points as the solo superstar before soon centering a Big Three, leading Brooklyn — short-handed after agreeing to a trade for James Harden — past New York. With point guard Kyrie Irving missing a fifth straight game for personal reasons, the Nets had only nine players.
Grizzlies 118, Timberwolves 107 — at Minneapolis: Jonas Valanciunas scored 24 points and Grayson Allen chipped in 20 to lead Memphis to the victory. Minnesota got 28 points from Malik Beasley and 25 apiece from Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell.
Lakers 128, Thunder 99 — At Oklahoma City: LeBron James scored 26 points and the Lakers routed Oklahoma City for their franchise-record seventh straight road victory to start the season. Montrezl Harrell added 21 points, and Anthony Davis had 18 points and seven rebounds. The defending champion Lakers have won four straight to improve to an NBA-best 10-3.