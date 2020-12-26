Khris Middleton scored 31 points and the Milwaukee Bucks routed the visiting Golden State Warriors, 138-99, on Friday to win their first Christmas Day home game in over half a century.
Middleton went 10 of 15 overall and 6 for 8 from 3-point range, leading a strong performance from deep for his team. He totaled 58 points in his first two games of the season.
“The weeks before the season, I just tried to put in good work, work on my game,” Middleton said. “So far, it’s been working for me.”
Milwaukee was 20 of 37 on 3-point attempts, while Golden State was 10 of 45.
The Warriors were outscored by 65 points in their first two games, the second-highest total in NBA history through two games to 71 points for the 1987-88 Clippers. Golden State lost 125-99 at Brooklyn in its season opener.
This was the second-most lopsided score of any Christmas Day game in NBA history. The Syracuse Nationals beat the New York Knicks, 162-100, on Dec. 25, 1960.
“The thing I was most disappointed in is we just had two good days of practice with our execution working on getting in our offense and making hard cuts and reads, and we did not execute much of anything,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “It was kind of scattered and disorganized. I’m disappointed in that. I’ve got to take the blame for that. I’m the head coach.”
Milwaukee’s only other Christmas home game came during the franchise’s inaugural season in 1968. The Bucks were on the road for Christmas the last two seasons, losing at Philadelphia in 2019 and winning at New York in 2018.
Bucks players got a Christmas surprise before the game when they received videotaped messages from their families in a move orchestrated by team officials.
“It was definitely the best gift that I got today,” Bucks guard Jrue Holiday said.
Lakers 138, Mavericks 115 — At Los Angeles: Anthony Davis scored 28 points and LeBron James had 22 while becoming the second-leading Christmas scorer in NBA history during Los Angeles’ win. James moved into second place behind Kobe Bryant for the most points scored on Christmas, passing Oscar Robertson in the third quarter. James has 383 points in 15 games on Christmas, while Bryant had 395 in 16 holiday appearances.
Heat 111, Pelicans 98 — At Miami: Coach Erik Spoelstra remained perfect on Christmas at 8-0, and a record-tying show from Duncan Robinson helped him stay that way. Robinson made seven 3-pointers — tying the most on Christmas ever — and scored 23 points, and the Heat won to start the NBA’s holiday quintupleheader Friday.
Nets 123, Celtics 95 — At Boston: Kyrie Irving scored 37 points with eight assists in his return to Boston and Kevin Durant added 29 for Brooklyn. Jarrett Allen added 11 rebounds for the Nets, who remained perfect and sent Boston to its first loss. Irving was 7 of 10 from 3-point range in his first regular-season game at TD Garden since he opted out of his Celtics contract in 2019.