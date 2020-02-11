AMES, Iowa — Iowa State star guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the rest of the season with a fractured left wrist.
Coach Steve Prohm announced today that an MRI revealed the fracture. Haliburton was injured late in the first half of the Cyclones’ win over Kansas State on Saturday when he landed on the wrist as he blocked a shot.
“We are disappointed for Tyrese and his family and we are focused on helping him in his recovery,” Prohm said. “There is no doubt in my mind that Tyrese will face this setback with the same energy and passion that we have all come to appreciate and that he will return from this better than ever.”
Haliburton was the Cyclones’ second-leading scorer at 15.2 points per game. He averaged 5.9 rebounds and a Big 12-leading 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals in 22 games.
The sophomore is considered a potential lottery pick in the NBA draft this year.
“This comes as a shock to me, my family, my teammates and coaches,” Haliburton said. “As this season continues, I will try to to be the best teammate possible. I know my brothers will step up and I can’t wait to be there every step of the way.”
Iowa, Illinois slip in latest poll
Baylor remains atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll in a largely static week among the top 10.
Meanwhile, Iowa and Illinois both fell in the poll released on Monday.
The Bears received 48 of 64 first-place votes from the media panel to stay at No. 1 for the fourth straight week. No. 2 Gonzaga had 15 first-place votes and No. 3 Kansas one.
San Diego State and Louisville rounded out the top five. Iowa fell from 17th to 21st following two blowout games last week — a drubbing at the hands of Purdue and a thumping of Nebraska. Illinois dropped from 20th to 22nd after losing its only game last week, a ranked matchup against Maryland.
Duke escapes FSU in top-10 clash
DURHAM, N.C. — Tre Jones had 13 points to help seventh-ranked Duke overcome a turnover-heavy performance to beat No. 8 Florida State, 70-65, on Monday night.
The Blue Devils (21-3, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) were coming off a wild and emotionally draining overtime win against rival North Carolina on Saturday. And the teams entered this game tied for second in the ACC, sitting one game back in the loss column of No. 5 Louisville.
The Blue Devils responded by grinding through a tough win, shooting 45% and hitting 7 of 17 3-pointers to overcome 21 turnovers in one of their highest totals of the season. And the defense gave the Seminoles tough looks, forcing FSU’s Trent Forrest to carry the offensive burden for much of the night.
FOOTBALL
Vikings hire Capers as assistant
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings hired long-time NFL coach Dom Capers on Monday as a senior defensive assistant on an already experienced staff.
The 69-year-old Capers will start his 33rd season as a coach in the league, after serving last year as a senior defensive assistant for Jacksonville. Capers was an NFL head coach for eight seasons, with Carolina (1995-98) and Houston (2002-05). He was a defensive coordinator for four teams, totaling 16 seasons, with Pittsburgh (1992-94), Jacksonville (1999-2000), Miami (2006-07) and Green Bay (2009-17). Capers will help co-defensive coordinators Andre Patterson (defensive line) and Adam Zimmer (linebackers), both of whom also coach a position group.
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer last month promoted Gary Kubiak to offensive coordinator. The 58-year-old Kubiak will begin his 25th season as an NFL coach in 2020. Zimmer, Kubiak and Capers have a combined 24 seasons in the league as a head coach and a total of 42 seasons in the NFL as an offensive or defensive coordinator.
Rivers parts with Chargers after 16 years
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Philip Rivers’ 16-year career with the Chargers has come to an end.
The franchise announced Monday that Rivers will enter free agency and won’t return to Los Angeles for the upcoming season. General manager Tom Telesco said in a statement that as they talked through various scenarios with Rivers, it became apparent it would be best for both “to turn the page on what has truly been a remarkable run.”
Former Cyclone Stensrud sentenced
FOREST CITY, Iowa — A former professional football player was given two days in jail and two years of probation for being drunk and armed with a handgun at a county supervisors meeting in northern Iowa.
Mike Stensrud, 63, a Winnebago County supervisor, was sentenced Friday to the probation and 90 days of jail time, but 88 days were suspended.
He drank alcohol from a cup during the May 21 meeting in Forest City, and a breath test showed his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit for driving, court records say. Stensrud acknowledged having a pistol, which an officer found in one of Stensrud’s pockets, police said.
He has said he sought treatment for his drinking earlier last year and was sober until the day of the meeting.
Stensrud, who played at Iowa State before going pro, was in the NFL for a decade before retiring in 1989. Stensrud has served on the Winnebago County board since 2009.
BASEBALL
Ex-pitcher claims Astros scheme unfairly ended career in lawsuit
LOS ANGELES — Former major league pitcher Mike Bolsinger sued the Houston Astros on Monday, claiming their sign-stealing scheme contributed to a poor relief appearance in August 2017 that essentially ended his big league career.
Bolsinger’s suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeks unspecified damages for interfering with and harming his career. He’s also asking that the Astros forfeit their nearly $30 million in postseason shares from their 2017 World Series title, with the money going to children’s charities in Los Angeles and a fund for needy retired players.
According to the suit, Bolsinger, then a reliever with the Toronto Blue Jays, was put into a game at Houston on Aug. 4, 2017, and allowed four runs, four hits and three walks in one-third of an inning in a 16-7 loss. The suit said the right-hander “was immediately terminated and cut from the team, never to return to Major League Baseball again.”