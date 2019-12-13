GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Chicago Blackhawks placed defenseman Calvin de Haan on injured reserve Thursday with a right shoulder injury.
The 28-year-old de Haan got hurt during Tuesday night’s 5-1 loss at Vegas. He had offseason surgery on the same shoulder.
De Haan has one goal and five assists in 29 games in his first season with Chicago. He was acquired in a trade with Carolina in June.
The IR move was made retroactive to Tuesday.
The last-place Blackhawks have been riddled by injuries, but defenseman Olli Maatta is expected to return for Thursday night’s game at Arizona. Maatta had been sidelined by an illness.
BASEBALL
MLB to test for opiods in wake of Tyler Skaggs overdose
SAN DIEGO — Major League Baseball will start testing for opioids and cocaine, but only players who do not cooperate with their treatment plans will be subject to discipline.
Marijuana will be removed from the list of drugs of abuse and will be treated the same as alcohol as part of changes announced Thursday to the joint drug agreement between MLB and the players’ association. In addition, suspensions for marijuana use will be dropped from the minor league drug program.
Opioids are classified as a drug of abuse under the joint big league program, which began in late 2002 and until now has limited testing to performance-enhancing substances and banned stimulants.
Talks to add testing for opioids began following the death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who was found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas area July 1 before the start of a series against the Texas. A medical examiner’s office said the 27-year-old died after choking on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol and the painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his body.
Brewers agree to 1-year deal with Knebel
SAN DIEGO — The Milwaukee Brewers agreed to a one-year contract for $5,125,000 with pitcher Corey Knebel, who is returning from Tommy John surgery.
A 28-year-old right-hander, Knebel hurt his elbow during spring training and had surgery April 3. He had been eligible for salary arbitration and will have the same salary as in 2019.
Porcello, Mets reach 1-year deal
SAN DIEGO — Former AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello and the New York Mets have agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement had not been announced.
A right-hander who turns 31 on Dec. 27, Porcello joins a rotation that includes Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz.
Bochy to manage France in World Baseball Classic
SAN DIEGO — Bruce Bochy isn’t quite done managing after all. Bochy might have just retired after a decorated 25-year career in the dugout with San Diego and San Francisco. But he is already embracing a new challenge: Trying to guide his native France to the next World Baseball Classic in 2021.
The French national team will try to qualify next year for its first WBC. Bochy was born in Landes de Bussac, France, where his father, Gus, was stationed in the U.S. Army.
FOOTBALL
Despite petition, Vick will still captain Pro Bowl
In the last two weeks, online petitions calling for Michael Vick to be barred from the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl for his dogfighting past have received more than 1.2 million signatures. Despite those pleas, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he has no plans to remove him from the roster.
At a news conference held at the end of the league’s quarterly ownership meetings, Goodell talked about the petitions, which have now garnered more than 1 million John Hancocks on three petitions on Change.org and AnimalVictory.org.
Ex-NFL player charged with murder
BATON ROUGE, La. — A one-time NFL player was charged with murder in what authorities described as a drug-related killing in Louisiana in 2013.
Devin Holland, 31, was arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of Timothy Pena during an apparent drug deal six years ago, Baton Rogue police said.
The Advocate reported that Holland played football for McNeese State University and Tulane University before signing a contract with Tampa Bay, where he played in four games in 2011. He also signed with the Washington Redskins before being released in 2013.
Ed McCaffrey hired at Northern Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. — Three-time Super Bowl champion Ed McCaffrey is the new head football coach at Northern Colorado.
McCaffrey, who won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos and one with the San Francisco 49ers during his 14-year NFL career, spent the last two years as head football coach at powerhouse Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colo., where his sons Max, Christian, Dylan and Luke all played.
BASKETBALL
Embiid, Sixers fend off Boston
Joel Embiid scored a game-high 38 points, along with 13 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Boston Celtics, 115-109, on Thursday in Boston.
Tobias Harris added 23 points for Philadelphia (19-7). Kemba Walker led Boston with 29 points.
‘Big Baby’ Davis avoids jail time
LOS ANGELES — Former NBA player Ronald Glen Davis avoided jail time after pleading no contest to a charge that he attacked a man outside a Los Angeles-area nightclub last year, prosecutors said Thursday.
Davis, 33, was accused of throwing the victim into a wall during an altercation in West Hollywood on April 8, 2018.
He entered his plea Wednesday to one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.