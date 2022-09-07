CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears plan to build an enclosed suburban stadium that could host Super Bowls, College Football Playoff games and Final Fours.
The Bears released conceptual illustrations Tuesday of the proposed stadium and entertainment complex that would be built on the site of a former horse racing track in Arlington Heights, Ill. The Bears said the project could include restaurants, office space, a hotel, fitness center, new parks and open areas as well as “other improvements for the community to enjoy.”
“We envision a multi-purpose entertainment district anchored by a new, best-in-class enclosed stadium, providing Chicagoland with a new home worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoffs, and Final Four,” the team said in a statement.
The Bears said they would not seek public funding for the stadium if the sale of the 326-acre property is completed and if they decide to move there. But they would seek taxpayer assistance for the rest of the project.
The organization signed a purchase agreement last year for the tract of land that’s about 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field. Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips, who announced last week he will retire after this season, has said a deal likely wouldn’t close until early 2023.
The Bears’ lease at Soldier Field, where the team has played since 1971, runs through 2033.
Ex-Chiefs assistant Reid to enter plea
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to enter a plea on Monday to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a young girl.
Reid, son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, is expected to plead guilty, Jackson County (Missouri) Circuit Court records show. He was scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 26.
He faces up to seven years in prison, The Kansas City Star reported.
Trubisky will start Week 1 for Steelers
PITTSBURGH — Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph all impressed Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin during the preseason with their respective accuracy.
If only the same could be said for whoever put together the team’s initial depth chart for the 2022 season.
While Tomlin announced Trubisky as the starter on Tuesday — a move telegraphed a day prior when Trubisky’s teammates voted him one of five captains for 2022 and the depth chart placed Trubisky’s name at the top — it will be Pickett and not Rudolph who will serve as Trubisky’s backup on Sunday when the Steelers open at defending AFC champion Cincinnati.
Former NFL lineman, coach Guy Morriss dies
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Guy Morriss, a 15-year NFL offensive lineman who played in Super Bowls with Philadelphia and New England before coaching collegiately at Baylor and Kentucky, has died. He was 71.
Kentucky announced that Morriss died Monday in Danville, Kentucky. Athletics spokesman Tony Neely confirmed the school was informed by his family. No cause of death was specified in a release, though Morriss was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2017.
Steelers to retire Franco Harris’ No. 32
PITTSBURGH — The “Immaculate Reception” will live on forever in Pittsburgh. Now too, will the number of the author of the most iconic play in NFL history.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will retire Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris’ No. 32 on Christmas Eve, 50 years and one day after he plucked the ball out of the air and raced down the sideline to the end zone to pull out a stunning playoff victory over the Oakland Raiders.
BASEBALL
Tatis undergoes shoulder surgery
SAN DIEGO — Suspended shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had surgery Tuesday to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder, the San Diego Padres said. The surgery was performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttache, the team physician for the Dodgers and the NFL’s Rams.
GOLF
Immelman picks 5 rookies to fill out team
Trevor Immelman used five of six captain’s picks on Presidents Cup rookies on Tuesday to fill out his International team decimated by defections to Saudi-funded LIV Golf.
The task of beating the Americans, who have lost only one time since the Presidents Cup began in 1994, doesn’t figure to be any easier. The only pick with Presidents Cup experience was Si Woo Kim, who played on the 2017 team at Liberty National that lost so badly the matches were nearly clinched before the Sunday singles.
BASEBALL
Kiké Hernández, Red Sox agree to $10M deal
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kiké Hernández and the Boston Red Sox agreed Tuesday to a $10 million contract for 2023, preventing the infielder and outfielder from becoming a free agent.
Hernández is hitting .219 with six homers and 37 RBIs over 274 at-bats in his second season with the Red Sox.
