Max Kepler homered, José Berríos threw six shutout innings to outduel Yu Darvish and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago Cubs, 4-0, on Sunday night at Wrigley Field.
Kepler had three hits and Josh Donaldson added two for the Twins, who took two of three from the NL Central-leading Cubs. After winning the AL Central last year, Minnesota clinched its second straight postseason berth on Saturday and trails the Chicago White Sox by two games in the division.
The Cubs scored just two runs in the series and maintain a 3 1/2-game lead over St. Louis in the NL Central. Chicago had won five of six.
Berríos (5-3) and three relievers combined to limit the Cubs to four hits. The Cubs loaded the bases in the ninth on a passed ball, a hit batter and a walk against Sergio Romo, who struck out Nico Hoerner to end the game.
Darvish (7-3), an NL Cy Young candidate, allowed a season-high four runs and nine hits in his quest to become the NL’s first eight-game winner. He struck out nine and walked one, ending a streak of nine consecutive quality starts. Darvish was 5-2 with a 2.16 ERA in his previous eight starts at Wrigley.
Brewers 5, Royals 3 — At Milwaukee: Daniel Vogelbach belted a pair of homers and drove in all five runs as Milwaukee swept the three-game interleague matchup. Vogelbach, claimed by the Brewers off waivers earlier this month, hit a two-run home run to straightaway center with two outs in the first off Brad Keller (4-3). He blasted a three-run opposite-field shot to chase Keller in the sixth.
Astros 3, Diamondbacks 2 — At Houston: George Springer homered twice, including an inside-the-park shot, to lead Houston. Carlos Correa drove in the go-ahead run for Houston with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.
Reds 7, White Sox 3 — At Cincinnati: Mike Moustakas hit a two-run single as Cincinnati scored five times in the fourth inning on just one hit, and the Reds took advantage of wild Chicago pitching. Aristides Aquino hit a two-run homer as the surging Reds stayed in contention for a playoff spot, beating the AL Central leaders for their seventh win in eight games.
Blue Jays 6, Phillies 3 — At Philadelphia: Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run homer and Taijuan Walker tossed six sharp innings to help Toronto snap a six-game losing streak.
Giants 14, Athletics 2 — At Oakland, Calif.: Brandon Crawford hit a grand slam, Chadwick Tromp and Darin Ruf added two-run homers, and San Francisco prevented Oakland from clinching the AL West title at home.
Padres 7, Mariners 4 (11 innings) — At San Diego: Newcomer Mitch Moreland hit a go-ahead double in the top of the 11th inning to lift San Diego, which clinched its first playoff berth in 14 seasons. The clincher came in the finale of a series that was moved from Seattle because of poor air quality due to wildfires, so the Mariners were considered the home team and batted last.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cardinals 2, Pirates 1 — At Pittsburgh: Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and Jack Flaherty struck out 11 as St. Louis kept its hold on a postseason spot. Molina’s home run to the bleachers in left field came in the seventh inning off Derek Holland and extended St. Louis’ winning streak to a season-high four games. The Cardinals had been shut out by Joe Musgrove over the first six innings.
Braves 7, Mets 0 — At New York: Kyle Wright allowed only one hit in the best start of his big league career, pitching into the seventh inning to lead Atlanta. Ronald Acuña Jr. homered off Rick Porcello to break a scoreless tie in the sixth and finished with four RBIs.
Marlins 2-0, Nationals 1-15 — At Miami: Kurt Suzuki homered and doubled to bounce back from a game-ending strikeout in the opener as Washington earned a split. In the opener, Marlins reliever Brandon Kintzler fanned Suzuki with the bases loaded to preserve the win.
Rockies 6, Dodgers 3 — At Denver: Antonio Senzatela pitched efficiently into the seventh inning as Colorado Rockies avoided a sweep and delayed the Dodgers from clinching their eighth straight NL West title.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 2, Rays 1 — At Baltimore: John Means struck out a career-high 12 in a pitching duel with Tampa Bay lefty Ryan Yarbrough, and Baltimore stalled the Rays’ push toward the AL East title.
Red Sox 10, Yankees 2 — At Boston: Tanner Houck took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of his second major league start and Michael Chavis hit two homers over the Green Monster and drove in five runs to lead Boston. Boston ended New York’s 10-game winning streak and snapped a 12-game skid against its longtime rival.
Indians 7, Tigers 4 — At Detroit: Carlos Carrasco allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings, and Jose Ramirez homered twice to lift Cleveland.
Rangers 7, Angels 2 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Joey Gallo, Anderson Tejada, Sam Huff, Rougned Odor and Derek Dietrich homered for Texas, and Kyle Cody earned his first major league win.