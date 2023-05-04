Twins White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal forces out the Minnesota Twins’ Max Kepler at home off a throw from pitcher Gregory Santos during the seventh inning Wednesday in Chicago.

 Charles Rex Arbogast The Associated Press

Eloy Jiménez hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins, 6-4, on Wednesday night in Chicago for their third straight victory.

Luis Robert Jr. homered as Chicago secured its first series win of the season. Tim Anderson and Yasmani Grandal each had three hits, and Keynan Middleton worked the ninth for his first save of the season.

