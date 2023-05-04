Eloy Jiménez hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins, 6-4, on Wednesday night in Chicago for their third straight victory.
Luis Robert Jr. homered as Chicago secured its first series win of the season. Tim Anderson and Yasmani Grandal each had three hits, and Keynan Middleton worked the ninth for his first save of the season.
The White Sox will try for a three-game series sweep Thursday afternoon. They dropped 10 in a row before their win streak.
Carlos Correa had two RBIs for Minnesota, and Nick Gordon homered for the second straight day.
Jiménez drove in Andrew Benintendi with his single to left against Griffin Jax (1-3). The White Sox added an insurance run in the eighth when pinch-runner Billy Hamilton scored from second on Elvis Andrus’ grounder to second.
Aaron Bummer, Gregory Santos (1-0), Kendall Graveman and Middleton combined for four scoreless innings in relief of Dylan Cease. Santos earned his first major league win after working out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the top of the seventh.
Yankees 4, Guardians 3 (10 innings) — At New York: Willie Calhoun hit a tying single in the ninth inning and pinch-hitter Jose Trevino came through with a game-ending single in the 10th, giving the Yankees a win as two more New York players got hurt. Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader, back from the injured list just a day earlier, left after a ninth-inning collision with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Oswald Peraza limped off after hurting an ankle as a pinch runner.
Royals 6, Orioles 0 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Vinnie Pasquantino homered and drove in three runs, Zack Greinke won for the first time since last August and Kansas City snapped a 10-game home losing streak.
Red Sox 8, Blue Jays 3 — At Boston: Enmanuel Valdez, Triston Casas and Masataka Yoshida each drove in two runs and Boston extended its winning streak to five games.
INTERLEAGUE
Tigers 6-8, Mets 5-1 — At Detroit: Eric Haase homered in both games of a doubleheader, driving in six runs, and Detroit tagged Max Scherzer in his return from a suspension to sweep New York. Haase had five RBIs in the first game, including a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, and then added one of Detroit’s two homers off Scherzer in the nightcap.
Diamondbacks 12, Rangers 7 — At Arlington, Texas: Christian Walker homered twice before he drew a bases-loaded walk that put Arizona ahead to stay.
Rays 8, Pirates 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Shane McClanahan became baseball’s first six-game winner and Tampa Bay routed Pittsburgh. In a matchup of small-budget teams off to big starts, the major league-best Rays topped the NL Central-leading Pirates for the second consecutive day.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Nationals 2, Cubs 1 — At Washington: CJ Abrams had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning for the second consecutive game, and Washington won on a damp and unseasonably chilly night. After Marcus Stroman pitched six crisp innings for the Cubs, the Nationals went ahead on four pitches by Adbert Alzolay. Lane Thomas tripled down the left-field line, the first extra-base hit of the game, and Abrams lined the next pitch to center.
Giants 4, Astros 2 — At Houston: Wilmer Flores homered and Joey Bart and Austin Slater had two hits each to lead San Francisco. Slater drove in a run to put the Giants up in a two-run sixth, and an RBI double by Bart extended the lead to 3-0 in the seventh.
Dodgers 10, Phillies 6 — At Los Angeles: Max Muncy hit a game-ending grand slam and Los Angeles rallied from an early five-run deficit for a season-high sixth straight win. Bryce Harper doubled to start a four-run second inning and reached base five times in his second game of the season for the Phillies, who lost their fourth straight.
Padres 7, Reds 1 — At San Diego: Rookie Brett Sullivan hit his first home run and had his first four RBIs, and Juan Soto hit a three-run double to make up for a baserunning blunder that cost Xander Bogaerts a club-record on-base streak as San Diego beat Cincinnati.
Braves 14, Marlins 6 — At Miami: Marcell Ozuna had a grand slam among his two home runs, Ronald Acuña Jr also homered and Atlanta went deep six times to roll past Miami.
Angels 6, Cardinals 4 — At St. Louis: Jake Lamb and Mike Trout hit solo homers in the top of the ninth, and Anthony Rendon followed with an RBI single as Los Angeles beat struggling St. Louis.
