The Green Bay Packers have agreed to contract extensions with coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball, a person familiar with the deals told The Associated Press today.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the extensions haven’t been announced. ESPN first reported the extensions. Details haven’t been revealed.
When asked after the Packers’ annual shareholder meeting Monday whether the team had agreed to extensions with LaFleur and Gutekunst, team president/CEO Mark Murphy said he’d prefer to keep those matters “internal.”
“I’ll just say I’m confident not only Matt and Brian but Russ Ball will continue to be Packers employees for years to come,” Murphy said.
The Packers have posted a 39-10 regular-season record and 41-13 overall mark in LaFleur’s three seasons as coach while winning the NFC North in each of those years. They lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC divisional playoff game last season after falling in the NFC championship game each of LaFleur’s first two seasons.
Gutekunst took over as the Packers’ GM in January 2018 after working as their director of college scouting (2012-15) and director of player personnel (2016-17).
Amendola, 2-time Super Bowl winner, retires
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Danny Amendola, who earned two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and became one of Tom Brady’s favorite playmakers during his five seasons in New England, is retiring.
The former Texas Tech standout made his NFL debut with the St. Louis Rams in 2009 as an undrafted free agent and spent his first four seasons there before being signed by the Patriots in 2013. He also had stops in Miami (2018), Detroit (2019, 2020) and Houston last season.
Seahawks release Carson after failed physical
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks released running back Chris Carson with a failed physical designation on Tuesday, potentially signaling an end to his career because of a neck injury. Carson’s future was in doubt the entire offseason after he was injured in Week 4 last year and eventually underwent neck surgery.
BASEBALL
Former Temple coach James Wilson dies at 92
PHILADELPHIA — James “Skip” Wilson, who led Temple baseball to a pair of College World Series appearances and 1,034 wins in 46 seasons as the program’s head coach, has died. He was 92.
The all-time winningest coach in any sport at Temple, Wilson guided the Owls to 12 NCAA Tournaments and 12 conference championships during his tenure, from 1960 thru 2005. He earned his 1,000th win on March 14, 2004, when the Owls defeated Manhattan 10-9 and he finished his career with a record of 1,034-824-27 (.556).
Cards’ Goldschmidt, Arenado on restricted list
TORONTO — The St. Louis Cardinals put first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, third baseman Nolan Arenado and catcher Austin Romine on the restricted list before Tuesday’s game at the Toronto Blue Jays.
Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 are not allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine.
Yankees slugger Stanton headed to 10-day IL
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with left Achilles tendonitis.
The move was retroactive to Sunday. Stanton is batting .228 with 24 homers and 61 RBIs for the AL East-leading Yankees, who face the New York Mets in the opener of a two-game Subway Series on Tuesday night at Citi Field.
Rangers sign 3rd overall pick Kumar Rocker
ARLINGTON, Texas — Third overall pick Kumar Rocker signed with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, a week after the right-handed pitcher was drafted again and a year after concerns over a physical led to him going unsigned by the New York Mets as the 10th overall pick.
Rocker got a $5.2 million bonus from the Rangers. That is well below the slot value of nearly $7.6 million for the third overall pick.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR slams McDowell and team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR levied another round of massive penalties on Tuesday, this time against Michael McDowell and Front Row Motorsports, for illegal modifications discovered after McDowell’s sixth-place finish at Pocono Raceway.
NASCAR fined crew chief Blake Harris $100,000 and suspended him for four races. McDowell was docked 100 driver points and Front Row docked 100 owner points.
If the No. 34 team wins one of the five remaining regular-season races to qualify for the playoffs, McDowell will be docked 10 playoff points.
