Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly delivers during the first inning Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh. Smyly threw five shutout innings. He earned the win as the Cubs rolled, 8-0.
Cardinals 8, Nationals 6 — At Washington: Brendan Donovan and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning, and St. Louis rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to win in a Juneteenth matinee. Donovan’s three-run shot to right-center off Josiah Gray tied the game 5-all, and Goldschmidt put the Cardinals ahead to stay when he lined a hanging curveball from Gray over the wall in left.
The Cardinals won their third straight since falling a season-worst 16 games under .500. Jack Flaherty gave up five early runs but regained his form and worked into the seventh inning for the win. Washington has lost four straight.
Reds 5, Rockies 4 — At Cincinnati:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tigers 6, Royals 4 — At Detroit: Kerry Carpenter’s three-run homer capped a five-run seventh inning as Detroit rallied to beat Kansas City. Detroit trailed, 4-0, before scoring the game’s final six runs. The loss dropped Kansas City to 0-15 in Jordan Lyles’ starts this season. Lyles allowed three runs on six hits and a walk in six-plus innings. He struck out three.
INTERLEAGUE
Marlins 11, Blue Jays 0 — At Miami: Luis Arraez went 5-for-5 again to raise his batting average to .400, and Jorge Soler homered as streaking Miami routed Toronto. Jon Berti had three hits and Jesús Sánchez doubled twice for the Marlins, who finished with a season-high 19 hits and won their fifth straight. Miami improved to a season-high 11 games over .500 at 42-31.