Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly delivers during the first inning Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh. Smyly threw five shutout innings. He earned the win as the Cubs rolled, 8-0.

 Gene J. Puskar The Associated Press

Cardinals 8, Nationals 6 — At Washington: Brendan Donovan and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning, and St. Louis rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to win in a Juneteenth matinee. Donovan’s three-run shot to right-center off Josiah Gray tied the game 5-all, and Goldschmidt put the Cardinals ahead to stay when he lined a hanging curveball from Gray over the wall in left.