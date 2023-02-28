West Virginia Iowa St Basketball
West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint celebrates at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. West Virginia won 72-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored 23 points, Joe Toussaint added 19 off the bench and West Virginia rallied late to beat Iowa State, 72-69, on Monday night.

Stevenson made 8 of 17 shots from the floor with four 3-pointers for the Mountaineers (17-13, 6-11 Big 12 Conference). Toussaint hit all eight of his free throws and added seven rebounds. Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 13 points and two blocks.

