Jets Packers Football
Buy Now

Former Iowa State University star running back Breece Hall (20) rushes for a 34-yard touchdown for the New York Jets during the second half of their 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

 Mike Roemer The Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Breece Hall, Quinnen Williams and the young New York Jets are making a convincing statement to the rest of the NFL.

They aren’t the same old Jets who haven’t reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, the league’s longest active drought.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.