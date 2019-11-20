ARLINGTON, Texas — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred hopes the investigation into sign stealing by the Houston Astros will be complete by next season and says he has authority to impose discipline beyond the loss of amateur draft picks.
Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers says that when he was with Houston in 2017, the Astros stole signs during home games by using a camera positioned in center field, The Athletic reported last week.
“Any allegation that relates to a rule violation that could affect the outcome of a game or games is the most serious matter — it relates to the integrity of the sport,” Manfred said Tuesday ahead of an owners’ meeting. “People want the game played consistent with our rules and feel it’s important that we figure out exactly what happened here and take steps to make sure that it doesn’t happen in the future by imposing appropriate discipline.”
Manfred fined the Boston Red Sox in September 2017 for using an Apple Watch to steal signals from New York Yankees catchers. At the time, only weeks before the Astros won their first World Series title, Manfred said “all 30 clubs have been notified that future violations of this type will be subject to more serious sanctions, including the possible loss of draft picks.”
Loss of international signing bonus pool allocation also has been mentioned as a potential penalty.
“I’m not going to speculate on what the appropriate discipline is. That depends on how the facts are established at the end of the investigation,” Manfred said. “The general warning that I issued to the clubs, I stand by. It certainly could be all those things. But my authority under the major league constitution would be broader than those things, as well.”
Manfred said for now no other teams are being investigated.
Brewers bringing back ball-in-glove logo
MILWAUKEE — The Brewers are bringing back the team’s iconic ball-in-glove logo next year.
Milwaukee unveiled its new uniform designs and logo on Monday night at Miller Park. Starting in 2020, players will wear a modernized version of the ball-in-glove image first introduced in 1978 and worn until 1993.
A “M” and the “B” are linked above the glove’s webbing. The ball features two vertical seams, making it look more authentic. Milwaukee will have two sets of uniforms at home and on the road. The primary home uniform features a cream color — a nod to Milwaukee’s nickname as “Cream City” for its cream-colored bricks — with a slightly curved “BREWERS” across the jersey.
A 50th anniversary sleeve patch will commemorate the team’s half-century in Milwaukee after launching as the Seattle Pilots in 1969 and then moving. The new look was formulated with RARE Design in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Pirates’ Vazquez faces more charges
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Suspended Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez is facing additional charges stemming from an alleged illegal sexual relationship with an underage girl.
Authorities in Westmoreland County filed 21 new charges against Vázquez on Tuesday, including 10 counts of child pornography and 10 counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor. The 28-year-old already was facing charges including statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.
Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway denied a request to extradite Vázquez to Florida, where he also faces charges stemming from his relationship with the girl, who moved from Pennsylvania to Florida after the relationship began. The Venezuelan-born Vázquez was denied bail by District Judge Charles Moore out of concerns he may be a flight risk. He remains in custody in Westmoreland County Prison. A formal arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 22.
FOOTBALL
College Football Playoff rankings unchanged
The College Football Playoff rankings were unchanged at the top this week, with LSU first followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia.
The selection committee’s third weekly rankings had little movement in the top 10, with Alabama fifth followed by Oregon, Utah, Penn State, Oklahoma and Minnesota.
The committee could face an interesting decision with Alabama in the coming weeks. The Crimson Tide lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the season to a hip injury Saturday. Alabama faces Western Carolina this weekend, so playing backup Mac Jones shouldn’t make much difference. On Thanksgiving weekend, the Tide will face Auburn with its No. 2 quarterback, which should give the committee a better read on what kind of a team Alabama is now.
Brown apologizes to Patriots, Kraft
BOSTON — Antonio Brown has apologized to the Patriots and team owner Robert Kraft for any negative attention he brought to the team during his brief stint in New England.
The four-time All-Pro receiver posted his apology on Instagram Tuesday, writing: “All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama!”
The apology comes on the heels of past posts in which he indicated he’d fight the Patriots’ decision to withhold a $9 million signing bonus. He also reportedly met with NFL officials last week to discuss various sexual assault allegations against him that could make him subject to a possible suspension under the league’s personal conduct policy if he’s signed by another team.
Browns place Burnett on injured reserve
CLEVELAND — The Browns have placed starting safety Morgan Burnett on injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon, another setback for Cleveland’s defense.
Burnett got hurt during Thursday night’s victory over Pittsburgh. He had five tackles and an interception against one of his former teams before leaving in the second quarter.
Minnesota QB Morgan a game-time decision
MINNEAPOLIS — The status of quarterback Tanner Morgan is uncertain for 11th-ranked Minnesota’s game at Northwestern after back-to-back sacks in the last game put the sophomore in the concussion protocol.
Coach P.J. Fleck said Tuesday that Morgan has made progress this week, but he has not yet been cleared for action. The Gophers (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) play the Wildcats (2-8, 0-7) on Saturday, with a one-game lead in the Big Ten West Division on Wisconsin. They finish the regular season at home against the Badgers on Nov. 30.