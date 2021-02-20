Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, a season-high 19 rebounds and eight assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 98-85, on Friday night in Milwaukee to snap a five-game skid.
The Bucks, who posted the NBA’s best regular-season record each of the last two seasons, avoided their first six-game losing streak since March 12-22, 2015. They hadn’t lost five straight since Jan. 25 to Feb. 3 in 2017.
Khris Middleton added 20 points for the Bucks, while Lu Dort had 17 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City’s 85 points were the fewest by a Bucks opponent all season.
After trailing by as many as 22 points in the third quarter, Oklahoma City rallied in the final period and got the margin down to 83-76 on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s free throw with 5:26 left. Middleton answered by sinking a corner 3-pointer to start a 7-0 run, and the Bucks stayed ahead by double figures the rest of the way.
Milwaukee built that big lead with a dominant third-quarter performance.
Nuggets 120, Cavaliers 103 — At Cleveland: Jamal Murray scored a career-high 50 points, All-Star starter Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and Denver adjusted to a schedule change by handing Cleveland Cavaliers its ninth straight loss in a matchup hastily arranged by the NBA due to COVID-19.
Magic 124, Warriors 120 — At Orlando, Fla.: Nikola Vucevic had 30 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his third career triple-double and Orlando overcame a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win.
Celtics 121, Hawks 109 — At Boston: Kemba Walker scored a season-high 28 points and Boston held off Atlanta. Jayson Tatum added 25 points and eight rebounds. Jaylen Brown and Tristan Thompson each finished with 17 points to help Boston take the second of back-to-back meetings between the teams. The Hawks won the first meeting on Wednesday.
76ers 112, Bulls 105 — At Philadelphia: All-Star Joel Embiid scored a career-high 50 points to lead Philadelphia. Embiid added 17 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in a dominating performance at both ends of the court. Zach LaVine scored 30 points for the Bulls.
Suns 132, Pelicans 114 — At New Orleans: Chris Paul had 15 points and a season-high 19 assists, spearheading an 11-point, fourth-quarter comeback by Phoenix.