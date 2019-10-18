CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- After losing its last three games by a combined 13 points, Dubuque Hempstead was due for some good fortune.
The Mustangs created some of their own.
Hempstead junior placekicker Ben Jaeger converted a 25-yard field goal with 2:53 left in the game, and his defensive mates made sure it held up as the Mustangs edged Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 16-14, in a Class 4A District 3 prep football game last night at Kingston Stadium.
“It is about talking in the locker room about being battle tested,” Hempstead interim head coach Brian Kuhle said. “We have had three straight weeks against tough opponents and we scratched and clawed and fought. I would like to think that sharpened us up a little bit, coming down into those moments. So hopefully we took something from those losses before.”
Hempstead (3-5, 1-3 District 3) appeared to be in control for much of the game. First half touchdown passes of 20 and three yards from junior quarterback Aidan Dunne to senior receiver KeShaun Hill gave the Mustangs a 13-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, both senior defensive back Derik Bunten and senior linebacker Kenneth Moore intercepted passes for Jefferson, which the J-Hawks offense turned into touchdowns. A one-yard touchdown run by senior tailback Ezeki Leggins got Jefferson on the scoreboard with 2:06 left in the third quarter, while a 32-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jacob Coyle to senior tailback Jacob Thompson gave the J-Hawks a 14-13 lead with 9:56 to go.
“We have been there before,” Dunne said. “We all stayed up and were ready to go.”
After Hempstead was stopped on fourth down, its defense forced a Jefferson punt. The Mustangs marched 36 yards in 10 plays and culminated in the Jaeger kick.
One last gasp from Jefferson (3-5, 1-3) ended with a 4th and 10 at the Hempstead 36. The J-Hawks elected to try a 54-yard field goal with 20 seconds left, but it fell well short.
“Very ecstatic for that,” said Dunne, who threw for 121 yards and ran for 95. “Way better than going for a fourth-and-10.”